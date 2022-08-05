Read on rutherfordsource.com
OBITUARY: Brent Lee Fogle
Brent Lee Fogle passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 45 years old. He was born in Middletown, OH and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Quality Land Management as a manager. Brent was preceded in death by his brother,...
OBITUARY: Harvey J. Barrett
Mr. Harvey J. Barrett passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, he was 78 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and self-employed welder. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Mears Barrett; parents Malcolm and Mary Hall Barrett; children, Jeff Barrett, Karen Ferrell; and siblings, Eugene Barrett, William Barrett, Walter Barrett, Roger Dale Barrett, Jennie Lee Taylor, Sylvia Finch, Ann Shull.
OBITUARY: Sophia Delyla Snell
Ms. Sophia Delyla Snell, age 11, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born in Smyrna, TN to Kenneth Snell and Suzan Lester. Sophia was in the 6th grade at Whitworth Buchanan Middle School. She attended Fellowship United Methodist Church. Sophia...
OBITUARY: Jo Ann Robinson Payne
Jo Ann Robinson Payne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 2 at her home, she was 84 years old. A native of Jasper, she was the daughter of the late Reno Lee and Lucille Jarrett Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; daughter Pamela Ann;...
OBITUARY: Wanda Graves
Wanda Graves passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 70 years old. She was a native of Hickman County and a resident of Rutherford County. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Brown and Sarah Bell Petty Wright; and brother,...
OBITUARY: Amanda Lynn Stacey
Mrs. Amanda Lynn Stacey of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, she was 55 years old. She was born in Gainesboro, TN to Toby and Mary Jo Boles. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Stacey; daughters, Amber and Ashley Stacey; sister, Mary Savage and husband Mark; brother, Mike Boles; and 6 nieces and nephews.
OBITUARY: Louise Cothran McLain
Mrs. Louise Cothran McLain went home to Jesus on Saturday, July 30, 2022, she was 100 years old. A native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin and Alice Puckett Cothran of Eagleville. She was preceded in death by her husband of...
OBITUARY: Ellen Fay Jones
Ellen Fay Jones of Shelbyville, Tennessee formerly of Smyrna passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 76 years old. She was a native of La Vergne and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jones; her parents, Gracie Jones and Margaret Pomeroy Jones; children, John Stanley and Sherman Edward Stanley.
OBITUARY: Randall Keith Jones
Randall Keith Jones entered this world on December 8th, 1954. He was welcomed into his heavenly father’s loving arms on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. He was born in Highland Park, MI to CD Jones and Charlotte Torango. Randy is survived by his wife, Renae Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; sons,...
MTSU Helps Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Honor Troops, Veterans
For one shining moment, in the middle of the biggest Indy Car race in Tennessee, a future Army Reserve officer and incoming Middle Tennessee State University freshman from Watertown was the star of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix biggest stage Friday. Lancy Fripp, who graduated in May from...
MTSU Head Baseball Coach Charged with DUI
Middle Tennessee State University’s head baseball coach James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with a DUI Saturday according to a news story from WSMV. Toman was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his initial arrest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday.
OBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter
Mrs. Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 58 years old. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew. Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman...
MTSU Brings in $17.2M-Plus in Donations During Record Fundraising Year
Middle Tennessee State University boasted a record fundraising year for 2021-22, bringing in more than $17.2 million in private donations to support the university’s educational mission. “That’s easily the biggest fundraising year we’ve ever had,” said Joe Bales, vice president for university advancement. “It’s more than $3 million above...
MISSING: Be on the Lookout for Iaaron Newsom
Please be on the lookout for Iaaron Newsom. He was last seen in the area of Life Point Church on Almaville Rd in Smyrna Tn., on July 22, 2022. Iaaron also has ties to Memphis. If you have information where Iaaron Newsom may be found please get in touch with Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
Music on the Porch Day Comes to Sam Davis Home
In 2013 one man, Brian Mallman, a Los Angeles based artist, had an idea that art can make us see the world in a different way and make it a more peaceful place. Out of his idea, a group of musicians decided to start International Play Music on the Porch Day in 2018. It was a huge success, with thousands of musicians from 70 countries and thousands of cities participating. This year, on August 27, the Who Ever Shows Up Bluegrass Pickers will be participating in the event at the Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation, located at 1399 Sam Davis Road in Smyrna.
MISSING PERSON: Reece Richardson Last Seen in Murfreesboro Area
Reece Richardson, 29, was last seen in the Willowbend Dr. area of Murfreesboro on Aug. 8 around 3:30 p.m. Richardson told family members he was going hiking. He left his wallet with debit cards, cash and his cell phone. The missing man is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He...
Ribbon Cutting: Healing Hands Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Healing Hands Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1019 N. Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Christian chiropractic facility dedicated to you and your family’s health specializing in chiropractic care from pregnancy to birth, through adulthood. 1019 N. Highland Avenue. Murfreesboro,...
Photo of the Week: August 8, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
22 Rutherford County Teachers Complete ‘Gifted Academy’
Training will help teachers better identify, serve advanced students. Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the “Gifted Academy” in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a...
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship
The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and an essay explaining how the agriculture industry has prepared them to further their education. Applicants must also be a member of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association, TNCW, or their parent/grandparent must be a member of TCA.
