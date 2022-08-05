ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Township, MI

Bedford hires new fire chief, honors retired firefighters

By Jay Hathaway
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

Bedford Township has a new fire chief to lead the department and it also recently honored two retiring members.

During a recent meeting, the Bedford Township Board of Trustees officially welcomed Bob Vanklingeren of Lambertville as its new fire chief and approved his compensation package. The hiring was approved by a 5-1 board vote, with Trustee Todd Bruning voting against it. Trustee Joe Gore was not present for the vote.

Vanklingeren, 43, who has served Bedford for years both as a paramedic and on the fire department, is a former chief of the Whiteford Township Volunteer Fire Department. According to his Linkedin profile, he has 20 years of experience in the health care and fire protection fields.

The profile states he also has experience leading operational and strategic business development activities for one of the nation's largest EMS services. In addition to serving as a fire chief, Vanklingeren was operations director, paramedic supervisor, fire and EMS Instructor and other skills.

According to the profile, he has business experience with his most recent position included leading a team of over 100 people in 10 different locations, and managing finances of several budgets totaling $14 million dollars.

Prior to making a motion and voting, board members discussed whether Vanklingeren should be offered a contract and if so, the length of time and specific terms. Several board members explained that a contract could offer the township some protections against another department turnover. Former chief Adam Massingill left the department earlier this year, and in April, the board voted to perform a 30-day internal search for a new fire chief to replace him.

Trustee Rick Steiner said that he understands the need for protection, though he believes that Vanklingeren has proven his dedication to the department.

“I think he’s planning on staying here for quite some time,” Steiner said.

Steiner also asserted that Vanklingeren would likely want to ensure that any proposed contract offers protections for himself as well.

The board ultimately decided to give its final approval of the hiring, since it met the goals of the prior vote to complete a background check. Though Vanklingeren’s term started immediately after the vote, the motion included the condition that the board will present a contract to officially finalize all conditions. Bedford Township Attorney Paul Goldsmith was tasked to draft the contract and prepare it to present at the board’s August 9 meeting.

Vanklingeren’s compensation package includes an annual salary of $83,495, as well as benefits such as insurance policies. After the vote, the board applauded Vanklingeren and welcomed him aboard.

“We’re here to support you (and) to make sure this township has the best fire department out there,” Steiner said.

During the same meeting, the board also bid farewell and offered thanks to two Bedford Township firefighters who recently retired.

The board presented commemorative fire helmets to Lieutenant Roderick Hill and Firefighter Joe Phillips. Several board members expressed gratitude to both of them during the presentation.

“You guys are our heroes,” Township Supervisor Paul Pirrone said. “We are so grateful for you.”

Steiner added that he was grateful for the many sacrifices a firefighter must make during a career in service to others.

“I can’t imagine how many things they missed with their families to serve this community.”

