4-H Teen Ambassadors celebrate nearly 40 years of community service

By Kennedy Bowling
 3 days ago
The year 1984 was monumental. The movie, “Ghostbusters” was released, MTV Video Music Awards were first aired and Monroe County 4-H Teen Ambassadors was formed.

From the beginning, Teen Ambassadors has garnered a reputation of community service and youth leadership both inside and outside the 4-H world. Members are teens, ages 13 to 19, who participate in service projects while building confidence, promoting teamwork and learning life skills.

Nearly four decades ago, former leaders Debbie Kraftchick, the late Judy See and the late Larry See Jr. created the Monroe branch of Teen Ambassadors. Inspiration for the club’s moniker came from the Ambassador Bridge. The bridge structure symbolized the various connections between 4-H, youth and adulthood.

Tammy Schmidt has served as Teen Ambassadors’ leader for the past two years. She has three children in the club.

“Growing up, I was not a 4-H member, but I saw all the wonderful opportunities 4-H had and introduced my children to it,” she said. “It was a perfect fit, and they are very active members.”

Schmidt began her work with the club as a co-leader in 2016 alongside former leader Patsy Hancz.

“I saw the importance of the club and I wanted to help as much as I could,” she added. “In 2020, Patsy stepped down as leader and the Monroe County 4-H extension advisor asked if I would take over the club. I gladly accepted.”

Though the club has operated under different leaders over the years, volunteering for various outreach programs has been a priority.

Last winter, TA members collected and donated new and gently used coats for the Christmas in Ida Annual Coat Drive and several members helped at the event.

Other club activities include making holiday cards for nursing home residents, baking and distributing cookies at a local soup kitchen through God Works, an organization that serves food to the homeless and working poor in the Monroe community, and assisting with seasonal inventory at Heartbeat of Monroe, a local pregnancy care center. At several 4-H-sponsored events, like the annual Spaghetti Dinner and Auction, Teen Ambassadors have volunteered to help and mentor younger 4-H members.

A few months before the annual Monroe County Fair begins, the club designs an official T-shirt and fair pins that are available for purchase. Proceeds are used for events like hosting a party for graduating 4-H seniors and sponsoring a trophy for the Fair.

Teen Ambassadors serve as flag bearers and lead the annual parade that kicks off the Monroe County Fair. Throughout fair week, members volunteer to work at the 4-H office where they field questions and offer support to both fair superintendents and fairgoers. At the end of the week, the club hosts a celebratory dance for all 4-H’ers to attend.

To date, Teen Ambassadors’ largest and longest-running project is Pennies for Turkeys, an annual fund-raiser held to help Monroe families put food on their tables during the holiday season

In its early inception, clubs were asked to purchase a turkey or donate a check. Over time, the project has expanded.

According to a 2011 letter penned by then Teen Ambassadors’ Vice President Michelle Thibault, clubs were challenged to a contest and 4-H members were encouraged to donate their pennies in order to win.

“The club collecting the highest amount of money received a turkey trophy and bragging rights for the year,” Thibault wrote.

In just a few years, the friendly club competition totaled up to $4,341 and 440 turkeys were purchased and distributed to local families.

Last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, donation canisters were placed at local businesses and various clubs made contributions. The club collected approximately $1,000.

This main community service project has made Teen Ambassadors an eligible candidate to apply for the Group/Team awards sponsored by the Michigan State Awards Program.

Teen Ambassadors is also a highly decorated club, having received many awards on local and state levels.

As the club’s membership expands, its main goal will continue to be community service and citizenship projects in Monroe County.

Schmidt has many plans for the club’s future.

“I want to continue the club’s rich history of helping others and continuing our community service projects that others have started,” she said. “We have four new members this year and growing the club in numbers is a focus as well.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Teen Ambassadors or the Monroe County 4-H Program can contact the Monroe County 4-H Extension Office at (734)-240-3070.

