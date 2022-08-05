Syracuse G Buddy Boeheim in good spot with Detroit Pistons

Read on sujuiceonline.com
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
Scotto: "The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade." Reddish was a superstar in high school, and seen as a player who could one day be an NBA All-Star. He played one season at Duke with Zion...
What If The New York Knicks Signed This 2x NBA Champion?
Rajon Rondo played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers last season, and he still remains a free agent on August 6. The two-time NBA Champion played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the year. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8...
Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar
Last month, SNY's Ian Begley was on Jake Fischer's Podcast "Please Don’t Aggregate This" and he said that the Miami Heat had talked to the New York Knicks about Cam Reddish. I believe that the Heat could save Reddish's career in the NBA.
Top 100 2023 Forward Alyssa Latham Commits to Syracuse
Class of 2023 forward Alyssa Latham has committed to Syracuse women's basketball. Latham plays for Homewood-Flossmoor High in Illinois and is ranked the 68th best player in her class according to ESPN. She also held offers from Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Marquette, Northwestern and Loyola, among ...
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Michigan state champ must battle back after first loss at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – Grosse Pointe Farms-City showed it knows how to battle back from a deficit while winning the Michigan state championship. Now it must show – for the first time all season – that it knows how to bounce back from a loss. Farms-City opened the...
Lakers News: Insider Provides Expectations for LA Newcomer Lonnie Walker IV
Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV is sure to provide some spark in Darvin Ham's system this season.
Lakers Linked To Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Donovan Mitchell Talks
Along with Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic, Knicks small forward Cam Reddish was involved in the talks, Scotto reported. The Lakers have had an interest in Reddish for a while now, as they almost landed him in a deal that involved the Knicks and Raptors this past season. The Lakers were...
This Heat-Knicks Trade Sends Cam Reddish To Miami
Potential is a funny thing. It’s tantalizing. The opportunity to see it come to fruition is tantalizing. With that said, you can miss other opportunities waiting for that to happen. That’s especially relevant in the NBA. Some young players don’t impact winning, but it’s clear that they have...
Syracuse Basketball: Blue-bloods UNC, Kentucky prioritizing 5-star target
Media reports in recent months have suggested that Syracuse basketball coaches are in regular communication with 2024 five-star prospect Elliot Cadeau, who is ranked the No. 1 point guard in this class, per several recruiting services. In fact, I’ve read a couple of interviews where the 6-foot-1 Cadeau has said...
Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons
In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
Alex Antetokounmpo Among Greece’s Cuts Ahead Of Eurobasket
Antetokounmpo is the brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Alex Antetokounmpo was recently acquired by the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Greece is coached by Dimitris Itoudis and both Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo remain on the roster, as is point guard Tyler Dorsey...
LOOK: New Michigan Football Cleats Revealed?
It's hard to top the University of Michigan when it comes to the wide selection of Jordan brand cleats available to players, but this particular pair takes things to a whole new level.
