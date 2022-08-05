Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project

Read on nebraska.tv
KSNB Local4
Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years
NebraskaTV
2nd annual Kite Festival brings together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
KSNB Local4
Super Retriever Series takes over Heartland Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the Super Retriever Series set up camp to continue competition. Handlers and their dogs being judged on memory, marking and control during hunting tests and and field trails. " Dogs have to be good at field trials and hunt tests and then have...
NebraskaTV
4-H'ers raising money for farmers in Ukraine through art
MINDEN, Neb. — It’s more than just an art project. “Farmers need the help, and the war is going on,” said 4-H'er, Kennedy Eckhardt. The 4-H'ers made Ukrainian eggs. “It’s a really cultural, Ukrainian art that is just incredible, if you look at Ukrainian eggs, they’re just simply beautiful and so detailed,” said 4-H Extension Educator, Rhonda Herrick.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
York News-Times
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number
KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
NebraskaTV
Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games
With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
NebraskaTV
Juveniles arrested, another given probation intake following weekend incidents in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Three juveniles were arrested, and a fourth was given a juvenile probation intake following two separate, but related, incidents in Grand Island over the weekend. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Central Nebraska Bobcat, 3809 Westgate Road, in reference to a 2014 Bobcat 3400...
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
NebraskaTV
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
