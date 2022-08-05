ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project

By Steve White
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years

It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. The first ever Doniphan Music Festival was held Saturday. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying cool amidst high heat. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:15...
KENESAW, NE
KSNB Local4

Super Retriever Series takes over Heartland Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the Super Retriever Series set up camp to continue competition. Handlers and their dogs being judged on memory, marking and control during hunting tests and and field trails. " Dogs have to be good at field trials and hunt tests and then have...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

4-H'ers raising money for farmers in Ukraine through art

MINDEN, Neb. — It’s more than just an art project. “Farmers need the help, and the war is going on,” said 4-H'er, Kennedy Eckhardt. The 4-H'ers made Ukrainian eggs. “It’s a really cultural, Ukrainian art that is just incredible, if you look at Ukrainian eggs, they’re just simply beautiful and so detailed,” said 4-H Extension Educator, Rhonda Herrick.
MINDEN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Kearney Hub

Nebraska’s rural health care crisis

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent

It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit

KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
GENOA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
News Break
Politics
York News-Times

Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool

YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number

KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games

With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy