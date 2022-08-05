Today at the fair

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
Thunderstorms Wednesday caused attendance to be cut in half at the Monroe County Fair.

Only 16,433 patrons walked though the gates.

"It wasn't a great day," said Stan Diroff, fair board director. "That was half of last year."

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under with an adult.

The Merchant Buildings are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The midway opens at 1 p.m. An unlimited ride special will be offered. A wristband can be purchased for $30 a person and is good until 10 p.m. Individual ride tickets also are available.

Little Smokey train rides will run from noon to 5:45 p.m.

Among today's attractions is the Monster Truck show at 7 p.m. in the grandstands. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under. Fees do not include fair admission.

Dueling Pianos will have shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Tent. White Room Music will perform at 7:30 p.m. on the free stage.

The Flying Wallenda's will have shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Attendance at the fair Sunday through Wednesday is at 120,077.

