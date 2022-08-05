ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

The ultimate guide (and map) to Akron's PorchRokr festival 2022 in Highland Square

By Tawney Beans and Shannon Coan, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHASR_0h5qIKlI00

Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood will host the performances of 150 bands on its residents’ porches for the 10th iteration of PorchRokr on Saturday, Aug. 20. The free music and art showcase will take place in the west section of Highland Square that is bordered by Augusta Avenue, South Rose Boulevard, West Market Street, South Highland Avenue, Bloomfield Avenue and West Exchange Street.

Before PorchRokr begins, there will be a PorchRokr 5K at 8 a.m. and a Yoga Squared class on the green space at the corner of Borton Avenue and West Market Street at 9:30 a.m.

The music portion of the festival will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end with headliner The Beyonderers on the main stage at 8 p.m.. A silent disco and official after party will be held at Mustard Seed Market & Cafe from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.. During the day, Will Christy Park will also have activities with Summit Metro Parks and Akron Children's Museum for children's entertainment, along with a mist tent to help attendees cool off.

Event organizers are expecting up to 12,000 attendees, so knowing where to park, what to bring and how to get around could make or break your PorchRokr experience. We’ve rounded up all of that information — and more.

How to find PorchRokr performances

Musical diversity is the festival's claim to fame, and one of the many reasons it was previously dubbed "Akron's best holiday" by PorchRokr committee member Karen Starr. A wide range of genres will be featured at PorchRokr, everything from pop to country to reggae. A DrumSing performance by the Summit Choral Society will kick off the event.

Finding this music can pose a challenge for those not familiar with the area, so we have created an interactive map that shows performance lineups for each porch or stage (along with other helpful information), so be sure to bookmark this page on your smartphone for your Saturday trek.

More: Here's the full list of PorchRokr performers and map for this year's festival

Shop at local businesses, restaurants

There will be about 84 vendors sprinkled throughout the section of Highland Square hosting PorchRokr. In terms of cuisine, attendees will have various food trucks and stands to choose from, including The Perogy Lady and Johnny Lóte’s Latin Street Corn . PorckRokr’s Beer Garden on Augusta Avenue will also be stocked with refreshments on tap from Platform Beer Co. . Brick and mortar businesses in the area, like Mr. Zub's Deli & Bar and Irie Jamaican Kitchen , will be open to the public during the festival.

Local businesses such as Funky Notions will also be at the event alongside community groups and various organizations, according to Katie Carver Reed, president of the Highland Square Neighborhood Association.

Getting to and from PorchRokr

Since there will be thousands of people milling around the neighborhood, event organizers suggest attendees who live close enough ride their bike to the festival rather than drive.

Those who travel there by car should plan to park outside of the event area. These individuals will be able to use Metro RTA’s No. 1 bus to get into and out of Highland Square’s western quadrant. Plan your trip using the route's online schedule . Metro is offering fare-free weekends this summer, so there will be no fee for the trip.

Metro's free-fare weekends: Here's how public transit in Summit, Portage counties is dodging steep fuel costs

What to bring, what to leave at home

While camping equipment like tents won’t be allowed at this edition of PorchRokr, Starr encourages festivalgoers to bring other items, including an umbrella, reusable water bottle, sunscreen and a backpack to put it all in.

Carver Reed suggests people also wear walking shoes and bring their own chair if they intend to sit during performances. But seriously, don’t forget your water bottle — festival organizers are trying to minimize both heat stroke and litter.

"We really strive to be a zero waste event," Carver Reed said. "The Akron Zoo is partnering with us this year on that zero waste initiative. The zoo will be helping us sort compost so that they can bring it back to their compost digester."

To further reduce waste, Donamarc Water Systems Co. will also have four stations to refill water bottles placed throughout the event's footprint.

For more information about this year's PorchRokr festival, check out its Facebook page .

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Tawney Beans at tbeans@gannett.com and on Twitter @TawneyBeans.

PorchRokr 2021

What: Art and music festival

Who: 150bands

When: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 20

Where: Designated porches in Akron’s Highland Square Neighborhood

Cost: Free

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: The ultimate guide (and map) to Akron's PorchRokr festival 2022 in Highland Square

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
CANTON, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg

AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
AKRON, OH
WTOL-TV

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Society
Akron, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
clevelandmagazine.com

Coming and Going: How the Pandemic Changed Pinecrest

While many restaurants and shops are on their way out, new local small businesses and corporate chain spots are setting up shop. There are no revolving doors at Pinecrest, but it sure feels that way sometimes. That’s because Pinecrest, which opened in 2018 in Orange Village as a hybrid retail...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Camping Equipment#Localevent#Local Life#Art#Compost#Beer Garden#Akron Children S Museum
Isla Chiu

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio

After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food

AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
AKRON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”

Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
MANTUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
whbc.com

Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Some Akron city leaders cancel community events due to rumors of protests

AKRON, Ohio — Cities across the country have been hosting National Night Out events. There were several National Night Out events scheduled across the city of Akron, but some were canceled due to rumors of protests. Akron councilwoman Sharon Connor made the decision to cancel her community's National Night...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy