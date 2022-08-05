Ty Muse to Receive AACUC Lifetime Achievement Award

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled this week to affirm expanded mail-in voting in the state is constitutional. The ruling is seen as a setback to the 14 Republican lawmakers who opposed expanding mail-in voting two years ago, and then challenged the expansion in court. Now, Pennsylvania voters can request and use an absentee ballot for any reason, and the law will be in place for this November’s midterm election.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO