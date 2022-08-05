Read on www.river1037.com
Related
Vintage Skills That Are Dying Out With The New Generation
It is easy to define a person by their general appearance and the neatness of their scribbles on paper. Nowadays, technology has taken over much of our lives, so the skills needed to survive have dwindled. Need proof? Answer this: Have you used a compass recently? The population of people born after the advent of technology is gradually exceeding the number of people who saw the rise of technology years after they had begun their earthly sojourn.
Phoenix Zoo seeks help naming 21 newborn, endangered black-footed ferrets
The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo welcomed five more litters of the highly-endangered black-footed ferrets this May and June at its Elaine V. Johnson Conservation Center. There are 21 baby ferrets, or kits, in all born to mothers Akoya, Roseanne, Vermillion, Lady Mary and Canneles, and some will be...
EW.com
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows dies in car crash while filming
Cars can be thrilling, but also dangerous. Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows died in a fiery crash this weekend while filming a race for Discovery's racing competition show. He was 41. TMZ was first to break the news of Fellows' death, and Discovery confirmed it by tweeting...
Comments / 0