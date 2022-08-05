ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'Big' expectations for Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ce9sA_0h5qIChU00

BEREA – There were a lot of things the Browns liked about Martin Emerson Jr. coming out of Mississippi State.

There was the upside they saw in the player. There was also the size Emerson brought to the cornerback position with his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame.

The Browns have had a chance to see that size up close and personal since taking Emerson in the third round of April's draft. That's only made it more evident to them what it could mean for their secondary.

"I walk by him, you look at him sometimes and think he’s a linebacker," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said earlier in training camp. "He’s a big corner. He has the length, that’s the way we like them, just because of the style defense we like to play. He’s a smart guy, he’s picking things up, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do this year."

Emerson, who was originally recruited to Mississippi State by current Akron coach Joe Moorhead, started 28 of the 36 games he played for the Bulldogs. He finished with 154 career tackles, including six for loss, 16 passes defensed and an interception.

His transition to the NFL has been accelerated a bit due to a foot injury that has sidelined All-Pro cornerback Denzel Ward throughout the first week-plus of training camp. That has led to Emerson getting significantly more opportunities, be it on the outside or as a backup in the slot.

Although Emerson acknowledges what the Browns are missing with Ward out, he also knows it's an opportunity for him.

"Denzel's a great leader," Emerson told the Beacon Journal. "A great guy. A great player. I've never seen nobody like him. But it's always just next man up. So, I just take advantage of every opportunity."

Those opportunities come for a much more confident Emerson than the one who departed Northeast Ohio in mid-June when the offseason program and minicamp concluded. The player who left in early summer was one who was just trying to figure out where to line up in the various coverages.

The player who has been on the practices fields in Berea is a different one. That's because he returned to Northeast Ohio with a much better grasp of what he needed to do in a given situation.

"At first it's kind of a struggle, because while you're learning it, and while you play, you're still thinking about everything you have to do and how to do your help," Emerson said. "Understanding the playbook, that's where you, as players, just react. Just understanding everything and just getting better."

There's someone lining up in that same secondary who completely understands where Emerson finds himself. That's because Greg Newsome II was literally in the same spot a year ago.

Newsome came into the 2021 season as the Browns' highest pick from that year's draft, albeit a first-rounder instead of a third-rounder. That didn't change the learning curve he had to go through to transition from college to the NFL.

So Newsome, as much as anyone, has tried to serve as a mentor for Emerson through the process.

“Martin's been doing great," Newsome said on the first day of camp. "He came in, learned, asked questions, kind of what I did last year. He has the luxury, too, of a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, so he has a lot of people who can look after. But if he's needed out there, I think he'll definitely be ready to go. Obviously, he has a whole training camp left, too, so he's only going to rise from there. But I think if he's needed to play, he will be ready to play."

The mentor has found a willing pupil itching to learn. And Emerson has learned a lot of lessons already from not just Newsome, but many of the veterans on the Browns' defense.

One of the best pieces of advice Emerson has received is one of the simplest ones as well.

"I would just say be confident," Emerson said. "Ask questions. You're a rookie so you probably don't understand it all. So if have any questions, just ask. Also communicate, communicate with your guys so you can remind them what they have, but also remind yourself."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berea, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Berea, OH
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer

The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he has […] The post Kareem Hunt hits Browns with trade request, gets quick answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Moorhead
The Associated Press

Colts already seeing impact of Bradley's defensive scheme

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — DeForest Buckner always appreciated watching Gus Bradley’s defenses. It was the scheme Buckner thrived in with San Francisco, the scheme that created Seattle’s “Legion of Boom,” and the scheme that finally led the Raiders back to the playoffs last season. So when Indianapolis hired Bradley as its new defensive coordinator, the Colts’ top defensive tackle was thrilled to start working with the defensive mastermind. Buckner believes Bradley can turn a budding Colts defense into a championship-caliber unit. “We’re attacking up front. We’re blowing things up, everyone else is pretty much cleaning things up behind us,” Buckner said, explaining the new philosophy. “I like that. It’s controlled chaos.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'

Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
MORGANTOWN, WV
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)

It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
ClutchPoints

Kevin Stefanski’s response to Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request

The Cleveland Browns’ messy offseason just got a new storyline. Kareem Hunt has requested a trade but the team has no interest in accommodating it. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to discuss the 27-year-old running back’s request at length. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, he made it clear that healthy players are expected to practice. He stressed that, in addition to Deshaun Watson’s saga, the Browns are simply focusing on what they can control and preparing for the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Akron Beacon Journal

Triston McKenzie evolving into frontline starter for Guardians

The maturation of Triston McKenzie as a frontline starting pitching option is beginning to arrive. McKenzie always carried the designation of a high-ceiling prospect, albeit one as a pitcher who wasn't always as aggressive as he could be on the mound, not to mention any question marks with his ability to handle a starter's workload with his 6-foot-5, 165-pound frame.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy