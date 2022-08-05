'Big' expectations for Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

BEREA – There were a lot of things the Browns liked about Martin Emerson Jr. coming out of Mississippi State.

There was the upside they saw in the player. There was also the size Emerson brought to the cornerback position with his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame.

The Browns have had a chance to see that size up close and personal since taking Emerson in the third round of April's draft. That's only made it more evident to them what it could mean for their secondary.

"I walk by him, you look at him sometimes and think he’s a linebacker," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said earlier in training camp. "He’s a big corner. He has the length, that’s the way we like them, just because of the style defense we like to play. He’s a smart guy, he’s picking things up, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do this year."

Emerson, who was originally recruited to Mississippi State by current Akron coach Joe Moorhead, started 28 of the 36 games he played for the Bulldogs. He finished with 154 career tackles, including six for loss, 16 passes defensed and an interception.

His transition to the NFL has been accelerated a bit due to a foot injury that has sidelined All-Pro cornerback Denzel Ward throughout the first week-plus of training camp. That has led to Emerson getting significantly more opportunities, be it on the outside or as a backup in the slot.

Although Emerson acknowledges what the Browns are missing with Ward out, he also knows it's an opportunity for him.

"Denzel's a great leader," Emerson told the Beacon Journal. "A great guy. A great player. I've never seen nobody like him. But it's always just next man up. So, I just take advantage of every opportunity."

Those opportunities come for a much more confident Emerson than the one who departed Northeast Ohio in mid-June when the offseason program and minicamp concluded. The player who left in early summer was one who was just trying to figure out where to line up in the various coverages.

The player who has been on the practices fields in Berea is a different one. That's because he returned to Northeast Ohio with a much better grasp of what he needed to do in a given situation.

"At first it's kind of a struggle, because while you're learning it, and while you play, you're still thinking about everything you have to do and how to do your help," Emerson said. "Understanding the playbook, that's where you, as players, just react. Just understanding everything and just getting better."

There's someone lining up in that same secondary who completely understands where Emerson finds himself. That's because Greg Newsome II was literally in the same spot a year ago.

Newsome came into the 2021 season as the Browns' highest pick from that year's draft, albeit a first-rounder instead of a third-rounder. That didn't change the learning curve he had to go through to transition from college to the NFL.

So Newsome, as much as anyone, has tried to serve as a mentor for Emerson through the process.

“Martin's been doing great," Newsome said on the first day of camp. "He came in, learned, asked questions, kind of what I did last year. He has the luxury, too, of a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, so he has a lot of people who can look after. But if he's needed out there, I think he'll definitely be ready to go. Obviously, he has a whole training camp left, too, so he's only going to rise from there. But I think if he's needed to play, he will be ready to play."

The mentor has found a willing pupil itching to learn. And Emerson has learned a lot of lessons already from not just Newsome, but many of the veterans on the Browns' defense.

One of the best pieces of advice Emerson has received is one of the simplest ones as well.

"I would just say be confident," Emerson said. "Ask questions. You're a rookie so you probably don't understand it all. So if have any questions, just ask. Also communicate, communicate with your guys so you can remind them what they have, but also remind yourself."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ