Ohio State

Letters: Concern for patients taking abortion pill; Ohio children in foster care

Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Patients beware: Abortion pill has risks

One unintended consequence of the Supreme Court's abortion decision is that it has apparently increased the popularity of abortion pills ("Ohioans weigh options and potential legal changes," July 2). Abortion advocates, who initially said abortion was a private matter between "a woman and her doctor" (i.e., the abortionist), now want her to be both. Therefore, although she lacks the knowledge, training and technology acquired in medical school, she is now expected to self-manage her abortion.

As prescriber, she should know the contraindications for taking the pill, including certain medications and medical conditions. She should also be aware that hospital admissions for hemorrhage and incomplete abortions are more prevalent than for first trimester surgical abortions.

As diagnostician, but without the benefit of ultrasound equipment, she should know how many weeks pregnant she is, whether or not the pregnancy is ectopic, and whether or not the womb has been completely emptied. As counselor, she must be prepared to deal with the possible trauma of viewing the results of her decision, since no clinic staff will be there to shield her from them.

Raymond J. Adamek, Kent

Ohio may see more children in foster care

I applaud Sen. Kristina Roegner's efforts to make life better for a child from the foster care system ("Why we plan to foster children," July 31). I am happy that the Ohio General Assembly has done many thing to help women, children and families. The children in the foster care system are cared for but there are forces beyond foster care that impact their lives.

Most children feel rejection or abandonment by their biological parents and a lack of stability. Most children grow up in more than three homes. This may be due to the changes in the foster parents' lives or it may be because of a lack of fit or perhaps because of the behavior of the child who experiences emotional unrest.

Several years ago agencies instituted the policy of family reunification. It was thought that maybe a less than perfect family was better than no family.

There are currently 16,000 children in foster care in Ohio. With the change of the law this number is bound to increase. I question assigning personhood to a fertilized egg and the justice in requiring the mother to nurture this egg to become a child who may have a future I just described.

I worked in a family service agency for 25 years and I know the above is true.

Ann Brooks Duff, New Franklin

