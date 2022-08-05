Ty Muse to Receive AACUC Lifetime Achievement Award

Read on www.bctv.org
Related
bctv.org
Four Diamonds Mini-THONs Raise $5.7 Million to Help Fight Childhood Cancer
Fundraiser bounces back from pandemic to more than double last year’s total. Students from hundreds of school districts across five states gathered this morning to celebrate raising $5,778,903.93 for the fight to conquer childhood cancer. The money, raised through Mini-THON events, benefits Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, which assists families with children being treated for cancer. The fundraising total for Mini-THON events held during the 2021-22 school year was announced at the annual Four Diamonds Mini-THON Leadership Summit.
bctv.org
PA ‘No-Excuse’ Mail Voting Underway, Ahead of Midterms
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled this week to affirm expanded mail-in voting in the state is constitutional. The ruling is seen as a setback to the 14 Republican lawmakers who opposed expanding mail-in voting two years ago, and then challenged the expansion in court. Now, Pennsylvania voters can request and use an absentee ballot for any reason, and the law will be in place for this November’s midterm election.
Comments / 0