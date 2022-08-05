Netflix scores with adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s revered ‘The Sandman’

Neil Gaiman geeks and aficionados can rejoice.

“The Sandman,” a graphic novel regarded along with “American Gods” as a masterwork from the British author, has finally made the jump to a visual medium in all of its moody glory.

Other than still having to deal with some less-than-popular casting decisions made way back when, Gaiman fans will be pleased with the adaptation, which began streaming Friday on Netflix.

It proves eerie and borders on spooky while revealing contemplative subject matter. The adaptation, which Gaiman had a firm hand in, will likely suck in his fanbase.

‘Sandman’ proves intriguing for newcomers

But what of those who are unfamiliar with the story of Lord Morpheus or Dream (Tom Sturridge)? After perusing the first few episodes, this “Sandman” novice is intrigued enough to finish the 10-episode season to see what questions and mysteries of existence Gaiman’s characters ponder.

For Morpheus, who is the living representation of dreams, that means appreciating the nature of humanity enough to want to ensure that it survives. He rules the Dreaming world and knows that without dreams, humans would not be able to survive.

The heart of his problem: Morpheus must endure the bad with the good. The former comes when Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance), a well-known wizard in Victorian England, summons him through a spell and imprisons him in a glass cell. His absence creates problems in the Dreaming world and the waking world that he’s forced to inhabit.

Morpheus sits in a dark, dank basement as Roderick attempts to get him to resurrect his older son, something he cannot do. He takes Morpheus’ tools – a helm, a ruby and his magic sand and Burgess and his timid son allow him to sit and stew for more than a century.

Burgess, in case it’s not evident, isn’t exactly a representation of humanity’s best, a fact that really hits home when his lover, Ethel Cripps (Niamh Walsh) reveals she’s pregnant and he sends for a doctor to perform an abortion without her consent.

Aware of what he has planned, she robs him of his fortune and Morpheus’ tools and flees.

Decades later when an angry, somewhat dejected, but yet still compassionate Morpheus is accidentally freed, he returns to a mess in his home world and he has to right the wrongs that have evolved in the waking world. That involves hunting for his tools, a task that won’t come without difficulty from friends, enemies and even relations.

‘Sandman’ offers intelligent, dense storytelling

After watching three of 10 episodes, “The Sandman” appears to be a dense, intelligent story building toward asking meaningful questions about life, death and everything in between. In some portions of the episodes viewed, its dry but cheeky sense of humor was in evidence.

The narrative at that three-episode mark is just starting to come into focus with a story clear enough to ensure the rest of the ride will be worth the time invested.

George M. Thomas dabbles in movies and television for the Beacon Journal. Reach him at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByGeorgeThomas

Details

Show: “The Sandman”

Streaming: Netflix

Cast: Tom Sturridge, David Thewlis, Charles Dance, Gwendoline Christie

Rated: TV-MA

Grade: B+