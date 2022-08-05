ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix scores with adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s revered ‘The Sandman’

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SAWQ_0h5qI2xT00

Neil Gaiman geeks and aficionados can rejoice.

“The Sandman,” a graphic novel regarded along with “American Gods” as a masterwork from the British author, has finally made the jump to a visual medium in all of its moody glory.

Other than still having to deal with some less-than-popular casting decisions made way back when, Gaiman fans will be pleased with the adaptation, which began streaming Friday on Netflix.

It proves eerie and borders on spooky while revealing contemplative subject matter. The adaptation, which Gaiman had a firm hand in, will likely suck in his fanbase.

‘Sandman’ proves intriguing for newcomers

But what of those who are unfamiliar with the story of Lord Morpheus or Dream (Tom Sturridge)? After perusing the first few episodes, this “Sandman” novice is intrigued enough to finish the 10-episode season to see what questions and mysteries of existence Gaiman’s characters ponder.

For Morpheus, who is the living representation of dreams, that means appreciating the nature of humanity enough to want to ensure that it survives. He rules the Dreaming world and knows that without dreams, humans would not be able to survive.

The heart of his problem: Morpheus must endure the bad with the good. The former comes when Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance), a well-known wizard in Victorian England, summons him through a spell and imprisons him in a glass cell. His absence creates problems in the Dreaming world and the waking world that he’s forced to inhabit.

Morpheus sits in a dark, dank basement as Roderick attempts to get him to resurrect his older son, something he cannot do. He takes Morpheus’ tools – a helm, a ruby and his magic sand and Burgess and his timid son allow him to sit and stew for more than a century.

Burgess, in case it’s not evident, isn’t exactly a representation of humanity’s best, a fact that really hits home when his lover, Ethel Cripps (Niamh Walsh) reveals she’s pregnant and he sends for a doctor to perform an abortion without her consent.

Aware of what he has planned, she robs him of his fortune and Morpheus’ tools and flees.

Decades later when an angry, somewhat dejected, but yet still compassionate Morpheus is accidentally freed, he returns to a mess in his home world and he has to right the wrongs that have evolved in the waking world. That involves hunting for his tools, a task that won’t come without difficulty from friends, enemies and even relations.

‘Sandman’ offers intelligent, dense storytelling

After watching three of 10 episodes, “The Sandman” appears to be a dense, intelligent story building toward asking meaningful questions about life, death and everything in between. In some portions of the episodes viewed, its dry but cheeky sense of humor was in evidence.

The narrative at that three-episode mark is just starting to come into focus with a story clear enough to ensure the rest of the ride will be worth the time invested.

George M. Thomas dabbles in movies and television for the Beacon Journal. Reach him at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByGeorgeThomas

Details

Show: “The Sandman”

Streaming: Netflix

Cast: Tom Sturridge, David Thewlis, Charles Dance, Gwendoline Christie

Rated: TV-MA

Grade: B+

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix

There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival

Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Resurrection’ on VOD, A Different Breed of Abuse Horror

Resurrection, now available to rent or own on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, traps the always-great Rebecca Hall in a familiar scary-movie mold, as an evil ex returns to resume the psychological torment she escaped all those years ago. But Andrew Semans’ careful, confident direction and a handful of unexpected choices in the script send this waking nightmare creeping down some grottier, less-trod narrative paths. Within what could’ve been a basic take on a stock setup, he leaves room for the grotesque, strange, and inexplicable.  RESURRECTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Every facet in the life of Margaret (Hall)...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Gwendoline Christie
Distractify

Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced

Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
TV & VIDEOS
Loudwire

Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots

Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
MUSIC
Jeffery Mac

Netflix Series Tries To Reunite Parents With Their Abducted Children After More Than 30 Years

When Unsolved Mysteries rebooted on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the country saw a renewed interest in several different cold cases. As mentioned before, the death of Alonzo Brooks was basically reopened because of the attention that the show brought. Another story that has gotten renewed attention centers around the disappearance of Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. Both kids were abducted from a Manhattan playground in 1989. Both kids have not been seen since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey Free Online

Cast: Katie Douglas David James Elliott Rossif Sutherland Amanda Arcuri Chris Owens. On the night she plans on taking her own life, 17-year-old 'Lisa McVey' is kidnapped and finds herself fighting to stay alive and manages to be a victim of rape. She manages to talk her attacker into releasing her, but when she returns home, no one believes her story except for one detective, who suspects she was abducted by a serial killer. Based on horrifying true events.
TV & VIDEOS
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy