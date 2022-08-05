ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls school building project begins city approval process

By Shannon Coan, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
The Cuyahoga Falls Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss a proposal by the city’s school district to construct a new middle and high school campus at the Bolich Middle School and former Newberry Elementary site.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the Cuyahoga Falls City School District’s proposal at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at the Natatorium Conference Center, 2345 Fourth St.

“We’ve been working in lockstep with the city all along, making sure we understand the processes, the permits that are required and all city codes and regulations, so we feel pretty comfortable that we have the requirements on the city side,” Board President Anthony Gomez said.

New schoolAs cost of new Cuyahoga Falls school rises, community wonders if plan can dodge downsizing

The district is planning to build a 360,000-square-foot building for students in grades 6-12 with a performing arts center and new multi-use athletic stadium in a campus setting on 13th Street.

A planning staff report sent to the Planning Commission recommends approval of the proposal with three stipulations.

The campus site plan incorporates two city-owned parcels that historically have been maintained by the district. Planning staff recommend stipulating that City Council approves the transfer of this land to the district.

Planning staff also recommend stipulating that all exterior lighting and stormwater management meets city requirements.

Gomez said the district feels optimistic that the proposal will be approved.

If both the Planning Commission and City Council approve the proposal, Gomez said some early site work, including demolishing the former Newberry Elementary School, would start in September. Construction is not anticipated to start until spring.

Officials still hope to open the building during the 2025-26 school year. Gomez said the district should be able to give community members a more exact opening date this spring.

In November 2019, voters approved a 9.83-mill tax levy that included a 5.33-mill, 36-year bond issue that will generate about $80.6 million.

Of that amount, the district will use $55.84 million to help pay for constructing the new 6-12 building and abating and tearing down Bolich and Newberry.

The remaining $24.8 million from the bond issue is being used for the auditorium, theater and stadium.

For now, community members who wish to see a 3D model of the new campus can view it at the Falls Downtown Friday event Aug. 12. Gomez said the district is also planning a larger community engagement event in October to go through the clean design.

