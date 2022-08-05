Read on www.wsaq.com
Judy LaGore – Selfie Superstar 8.8.22
Judy LaGore from Yale is going onto a t-shirt as today’s Selfie Superstar with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said. Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022
Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
candgnews.com
Opa! GreekFest returns with food, culture, entertainment
ST. CLAIR SHORES — An annual tradition is back at the Assumption Cultural Center. GreekFest returns this month and promises four days of culture, authentic Greek food, live entertainment, dancing and more. GreekFest co-chairs Tom Thomas, George Dallas, Bob De Waele and Nick Moschouris invite everyone to “experience traditional Greek culture with a community spirit.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Designer born without hands gets new vehicle in Madison Heights
A vehicle like this may not be cheap, but it’s a priceless gateway to the world for someone with a disability. Ryan Hudson-Peralta is a sensation on social media under the name, “Look Mom No Hands.”. Hudson-Peralta was born with congenital limb deficiency and has shortened legs and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down
The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $4M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above. Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.
thevarsitynews.net
16840 E Eleven Mile Rd
HUGE updated 2 bedroom apartment with ample closet - HEAT included - Deposit Waiver program - Nicely appointed 2 bedroom with wall to wall carpet. Features large closets, all appliances , onsite laundry, and storage. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. Ask us how to "SKIP" the security deposit.
Detroit News
Search continues for missing boater on Anchor Bay
Macomb County authorities continue to search for a man who went into the waters of Anchor Bay on Sunday. Det. Sgt. Renee Yax with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday the search is ongoing and there is no new information at this time. The man was on a boat...
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
seenthemagazine.com
Farm-to-table Dining at Coriander Kitchen and Farm
Detroit’s Coriander Kitchen & Farm aims for ethical, affordable farm-to-table dining. A turkey sandwich seems like an unlikely flashpoint for an argument. But on a recent Saturday evening at Detroit’s Coriander Kitchen & Farm, a turkey sandwich — or rather, its absence — was enough to set someone off.
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
