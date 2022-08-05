Read on dailyyonder.com
Rural Sites Included on Preservation Oklahoma “Most Endangered” List
Over half of the historic sites on Oklahoma’s new “most endangered” list are in rural areas or small towns, according to Preservation Oklahoma. The list of endangered historical structures and places includes a 130-year-old railroad depot that served the then-thriving town of Clayton; Tullahassee, considered the oldest of the surviving all-Black towns of Indian Territory; and the Tall Chief Theatre, built by Alex Tall Chief, the father of prima ballerinas Maria and Marjorie Tallchief.
On Abortion Referendum, Kansas Rural Voters Shifted Further from 2020 Presidential Results
Kansas voters in small cities and rural areas swung further from the Republican Party vote just two years ago than their more urban counterparts in Tuesday’s defeat of an anti-abortion state constitutional amendment. Statewide, the amendment, which would have removed abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, failed by about...
Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief and Recovery – How You Can Help
Our parent organization here at the Daily Yonder, the Center for Rural Strategies, calls Eastern Kentucky home. Our international headquarters in Whitesburg narrowly dodged the severe flooding on Thursday, July 28. But many of our neighbors and allies were not so lucky. As noted in our story on the response,...
Mud and Mutual Aid: The Early Days of Recovery from Eastern Kentucky Floods
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a quickly changing story. As of Monday morning, August 1, 2022, parts of Knott and Letcher counties were reporting renewed flooding. Teresa Collins stepped onto her porch Thursday morning just in time to see water begin to inundate the low-lying section of her neighborhood in Whitesburg, Kentucky.
Parts of Oregon with Serious Threat of Wildfire Will Face New Building Codes
Wildfires pose a serious threat to rural communities in Oregon, according to a new statewide risk assessment map, and property owners in the highest risk areas will soon be required to follow new building codes to protect their homes. The map, released in late June by the Oregon Department of...
As Temperatures Rise, Farms Are Sprouting in Alaska
This story was originally published by Reasons to Be Cheerful. Four years ago Phoebe Autry packed up everything she owned, said goodbye to friends and neighbors in central Washington, and set off on a 45-plus hour drive northwest to Palmer, Alaska. Exhausted by the “ever-present danger of wildfires” that posed a risk to her West Coast farm, not to mention her life, Autry, now 32, sought somewhere to start her vegetable growing career afresh.
In Kentucky, a Music School Focuses on Appalachian Music, and Inclusion
In the halls of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College during the day, and on the grounds of Cowan Community Center at night, the Cowan Creek Mountain Music School [CCMMS], referred to by staff and participants as “Cowan,” did more than just celebrate Appalachian music. After two years...
Q&A: New Music in an Old Genre, with The Local Honeys
Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
Clerk Embezzlements Shatter Trust in Some Nebraska Villages
This article is republished with permission from the Flatwater Press in Nebraska. Over and over again, Steve Sharp told the village clerk that she deserved a raise. When Sharp was elected chairperson of the village board in 2010, Mary Terry had already worked as Cedar Creek’s village clerk and treasurer for nearly a decade. Terry controlled Cedar Creek’s finances, records, utilities and more.
