Kansas State

The Daily Yonder

Rural Sites Included on Preservation Oklahoma “Most Endangered” List

Over half of the historic sites on Oklahoma’s new “most endangered” list are in rural areas or small towns, according to Preservation Oklahoma. The list of endangered historical structures and places includes a 130-year-old railroad depot that served the then-thriving town of Clayton; Tullahassee, considered the oldest of the surviving all-Black towns of Indian Territory; and the Tall Chief Theatre, built by Alex Tall Chief, the father of prima ballerinas Maria and Marjorie Tallchief.
The Daily Yonder

As Temperatures Rise, Farms Are Sprouting in Alaska

This story was originally published by Reasons to Be Cheerful. Four years ago Phoebe Autry packed up everything she owned, said goodbye to friends and neighbors in central Washington, and set off on a 45-plus hour drive northwest to Palmer, Alaska. Exhausted by the “ever-present danger of wildfires” that posed a risk to her West Coast farm, not to mention her life, Autry, now 32, sought somewhere to start her vegetable growing career afresh.
The Daily Yonder

Q&A: New Music in an Old Genre, with The Local Honeys

Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
The Daily Yonder

Clerk Embezzlements Shatter Trust in Some Nebraska Villages

This article is republished with permission from the Flatwater Press in Nebraska. Over and over again, Steve Sharp told the village clerk that she deserved a raise. When Sharp was elected chairperson of the village board in 2010, Mary Terry had already worked as Cedar Creek’s village clerk and treasurer for nearly a decade. Terry controlled Cedar Creek’s finances, records, utilities and more.
The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

