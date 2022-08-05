The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic

Read on www.bctv.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
Tower Health Hospitals Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke, Heart Failure Care
Tower Health hospitals have received a total of eight American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, saving more lives, shortening recovery times, and reducing readmissions to the hospital. Tower Health recognitions include:
Next Step Berks Seeks to Create Community for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Seniors
To create supportive housing to foster inclusive neighborhoods in Berks County that allow adults with intellectual disabilities and senior citizens to achieve more together. Across America, hundreds of thousands of aging parents are caring for adult children who are unable to live on their own due to intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including autism.
The Medical Minute: Pickleball’s Popularity Surges, Health Benefits Abound
HERSHEY, Pa. — It’s just after 8:00 a.m. at the University Fitness Center on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, and a familiar thock-thock-thock sound is coming from the basketball court. It’s pickleball time, and already a handful of players have started on the...
Berks Libraries Host Amy Sarig King for Community Conversation on Book Censorship
Award-winning and best-selling author Amy Sarig King (A.S. King) is working with Berks Libraries to launch her new middle-grade book, “Attack of the Black Rectangles.” Join the libraries on September 7, 2022 at 7 pm at the Reiffton School, 4355 Dunham Drive, Reading 19606. King will be reading...
GoggleWorks Announces Major Campus Expansion
Multi-phase “Art Park” project will transform and activate neglected city spaces. DoubleTree by Hilton to expand art center’s food operations. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced plans to develop its campus into an outdoor public “Art Park.” Sandy Solmon, GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit’s Art Park committee, said the multi-year plan will eventually lead to over an acre of dynamic, green space featuring public art, an outdoor cafe and bar, and interactive designs. The site could also accommodate pop-ups, art demos, classes, farm markets, festivals, and performances.
August 2nd Friday on the Avenue Buzzes with Music, Art & Movement
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, August 12th in West Reading!
LWV of Berks County Presents: The Cost of Gun Violence
The League of Women Voters of Berks County will host a special program on BCTV Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8pm called “Impacting your Pocketbook: The Cost of Gun Violence.”. Speakers:. Charles F Barbera, MD is President and Chief Executive Officer of Reading Hospital. He prior served many years...
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
‘Heart of the Holiday Beats in West Chester:’ 6ABC Meteorologist to Emcee Christmas Parade
The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6ABC Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. “For many years now, Adam Joseph and 6abc have been our partners in...
Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
USAF vet, former drag racer gets honored with parade of cars at Lebanon VAMC
Jerry Loeb’s love of cars bloomed even before he was old enough to drive. The U.S. Air Force veteran began working on cars before he even got his license, and once that happened, he put the proverbial – and literal – pedal to the metal as a drag racer and kept it there.
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
Neighbors Rally to Help Kimberton Widow Rebuild After Losing Nearly Everything in Fire
Ashley May and her daughter Sophia Nelson, right, are surrounded by their charred belongings. Ashley May and her three children moved into a Kimberton farmhouse two weeks ago after her husband’s sudden death last month, writes Vinny Vella for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Then another tragedy struck. The family lost...
Boy with autism found in Harrisburg hospital parking lot, parents located
Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of a child wandering in a hospital parking lot.
Lebanon County real estate transfers (July 16 to July 31)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Jolynne K. Strobel to Renee L. Hunter for $145,000. Andrew T. and Cathy W. Stewart to Clinton D. Bretzius, Alyssa M. Boger for $485,000. 158 Airport Road. Hector N. and Jescenia Marrero to Anthony Spangler, Erin Barton for $335,000.
This York County home has its own ‘beach’
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
