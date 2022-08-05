Read on www.magnoliareporter.com
Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates
Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
KHBS
Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
KATV
Back to school with new COVID variants, Arkansas medical professionals weigh in
(Little Rock, KATV) — A new school year is right around the corner and with the new COVID variants some are concerned about what this could mean for the case numbers in Arkansas. With most districts back to in-person learning after taking a virtual break, the Arkansas Department of...
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Sunday, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,930. Total Active Cases: 99, up...
Arkansas Secretary of State’s office: Not enough signatures for Pope Co. anti-casino bill to hit Nov. ballot
The anti-casino group has hit another road block.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
KSLA
Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock
A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
fox40jackson.com
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
magnoliareporter.com
Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach
Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
magnoliareporter.com
Mega Millions rolls over, two $1,500 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Kentucky. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 2-5-29-64-69, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be...
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
Kait 8
Stuff the Bus helps struggling families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school approaching for many kids in Northeast Arkansas, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. Nicole reads to her daughter, Noemia. Their full names are not being used for privacy. The mother and daughter have been through much these last few...
