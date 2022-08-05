ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 2

Related
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Educators prepare to head to Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
JONESBORO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas

Active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Sunday, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,930. Total Active Cases: 99, up...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant High School
KSLA

Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.
ARKANSAS STATE
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs

An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach

Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mega Millions rolls over, two $1,500 winners in Arkansas

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Kentucky. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 2-5-29-64-69, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Stuff the Bus helps struggling families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school approaching for many kids in Northeast Arkansas, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. Nicole reads to her daughter, Noemia. Their full names are not being used for privacy. The mother and daughter have been through much these last few...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy