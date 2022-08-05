Review of ‘Arsenal All or Nothing – Episode 2’ The North London Derby

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Manchester United to convince Ronaldo to stay by luring former Robert Lewandowski Bayern teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision. Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton,...
Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
‘Medical tests will take place’ – Chelsea close to confirming first big sale of summer
Chelsea have confirmed a few big signings themselves already these few weeks, now it looks like they are ready to confirm a major outgoing. This is set to spark a string of player sales and loans at Chelsea that will see a number of players depart the club as they continue a rebuild this summer.
On this day in 2012: Nicola Adams makes Olympic history in London
Nicola Adams punched her way into history 10 years ago as she became the first woman boxer to be crowned an Olympic champion.The then 29-year-old from Leeds beat her arch-rival, China's Ren Cancan, 16-7 to win flyweight gold in London on August 9, 2012.Adams knocked Ren to the canvas in the second round and was roared to victory by a patriotic home crowd.A delighted Adams said afterwards: "I am so happy and overwhelmed with joy right now. I have wanted this all my life and I have done it."It was a landmark moment for women's boxing, with three weight categories included for the sport's Olympic debut – which has since increased to five.Adams' glittering amateur career continued with Commonwealth gold in 2014 before she successfully defended her Olympic title in Rio.The Yorkshire fighter turned professional in 2017 and went on to be crowned WBO flyweight world champion before retiring in November 2019 after sustaining an eye injury.
