Jean Lehman remembers the moment she was inspired to join New Covenant United Methodist Church's Mentor Program. "My husband, Al, and I were sitting through a service three years ago and the church was recognizing the program, with the mentors taking the stage," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "I didn't say anything to my husband at first, but I wanted to be a mentor. Later in the week, I told Al I was going to apply to be a mentor. He said he filled out his application a few days earlier."

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO