Read on www.thevillagesdailysun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Schools offering programs for technical careers
Local colleges and career centers offer dozens of options for those seeking jobs in industrial settings. Construction makes up 9.9% of Sumter County’s jobs alone, according to a 2020 report from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Meanwhile, trade, transportation and utilities jobs make up 18.1% and manufacturing makes up 2.9%.
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Lake County Schools reaches tentative agreement with union
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools has reached a tentative agreement with the union for an increase in pay for some district employees. The tentative agreement has been reached between Lake County Schools and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for a 6% increase in its pay scale for all bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other classified employees.
YMCA of Central Florida receives $800K grant to support construction of new family center
ORLANDO, Fla. — The YMCA of Central Florida is getting some financial help when it comes to the construction of its new family center in Orlando. Dr. Phillips Charities has given an $805,000 grant to support the new Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Villages Daily Sun
Methodist church is looking for a few good mentors
Jean Lehman remembers the moment she was inspired to join New Covenant United Methodist Church's Mentor Program. "My husband, Al, and I were sitting through a service three years ago and the church was recognizing the program, with the mentors taking the stage," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "I didn't say anything to my husband at first, but I wanted to be a mentor. Later in the week, I told Al I was going to apply to be a mentor. He said he filled out his application a few days earlier."
Villages Daily Sun
Library hosts party to celebrate summer reading
Fruitland Park Library hosted its annual end of summer reading program event July 27 for children who read and checked out more than 10 books during the summer. Library staff served pizza and gave away prizes, such as a baby Yoda toy, a scooter for kids ages five through eight, and a skateboard and headphones for children ages nine through 12.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked
I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. "I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like this my whole life so let me stick my nose...
Early voting for the primary election starts Monday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting in the 2022 primary election starts Monday for Central Florida, and specifically for Orange County. Florida is a closed-primary state, which means only registered voters who identify with a political party are able to vote in the primary election. For many residents, there will...
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best College Town
College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
Villages Daily Sun
Stampeders baseball youth camp stresses fun, fundamentals
Brady Bogart has a core philosophy when it comes to youth sports. "With youth sports, you've got to get those kids involved with as many sports as possible and keep that hunger, keep that want-to, and keep the excitement to where they get in that car afterward and they're excited about the next day,” The Villages High School head baseball coach said.
Villages Daily Sun
Wildwood business makes a home for creatives
Jill’s Unique Creations is ever-evolving and is full of all things creative. At least that’s how Jill Goden, store owner, would describe her business. Goden started her business by teaching art to her community during the pandemic, then she started selling her art at Coleman Crossing. In 2021, she moved her shop to its current location in Wildwood, 819 S Main St., where it recently celebrated its first year as a gallery for around 15 artists at a time.
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
villages-news.com
It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood
Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
Comments / 0