The Villages, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Schools offering programs for technical careers

Local colleges and career centers offer dozens of options for those seeking jobs in industrial settings. Construction makes up 9.9% of Sumter County’s jobs alone, according to a 2020 report from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Meanwhile, trade, transportation and utilities jobs make up 18.1% and manufacturing makes up 2.9%.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lake County Schools reaches tentative agreement with union

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools has reached a tentative agreement with the union for an increase in pay for some district employees. The tentative agreement has been reached between Lake County Schools and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for a 6% increase in its pay scale for all bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other classified employees.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Florida State
Villages Daily Sun

Methodist church is looking for a few good mentors

Jean Lehman remembers the moment she was inspired to join New Covenant United Methodist Church's Mentor Program. "My husband, Al, and I were sitting through a service three years ago and the church was recognizing the program, with the mentors taking the stage," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "I didn't say anything to my husband at first, but I wanted to be a mentor. Later in the week, I told Al I was going to apply to be a mentor. He said he filled out his application a few days earlier."
WILDWOOD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Library hosts party to celebrate summer reading

Fruitland Park Library hosted its annual end of summer reading program event July 27 for children who read and checked out more than 10 books during the summer. Library staff served pizza and gave away prizes, such as a baby Yoda toy, a scooter for kids ages five through eight, and a skateboard and headphones for children ages nine through 12.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked

I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
OCALA, FL
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best College Town

College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Stampeders baseball youth camp stresses fun, fundamentals

Brady Bogart has a core philosophy when it comes to youth sports. "With youth sports, you've got to get those kids involved with as many sports as possible and keep that hunger, keep that want-to, and keep the excitement to where they get in that car afterward and they're excited about the next day,” The Villages High School head baseball coach said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Wildwood business makes a home for creatives

Jill’s Unique Creations is ever-evolving and is full of all things creative. At least that’s how Jill Goden, store owner, would describe her business. Goden started her business by teaching art to her community during the pandemic, then she started selling her art at Coleman Crossing. In 2021, she moved her shop to its current location in Wildwood, 819 S Main St., where it recently celebrated its first year as a gallery for around 15 artists at a time.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens

In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE

