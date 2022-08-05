Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Read on bigfrog104.com
Syracuse Police Deal With Several Robberies And Stabbings By A Trio Of Men
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating several robberies and stabbings early Monday morning. A little before 1this morning Police found a 24 year old man who said he was attacked on Butternut Street by three men, and during the fight was stabbed in the stomach. About an hour and half...
Syracuse man tried to kill 19-year-old by shooting him in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been accused of trying to kill a 19-year-old by shooting him in the head in June, police said. Tondell R. Husein, 24, shot the man in the head in the 600 block of East Division Street on June 10, police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court. He was charged Friday.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man charged for robbery & possession of sawed-off shotgun
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police are reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons possession after an incident that took place on August 5th. Around 2:30 pm on Friday, multiple calls were received by the Oneida County 911 center that a...
localsyr.com
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
flackbroadcasting.com
Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
33-year-old man shot in leg in Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Near Westside area of Syracuse just before midnight Saturday, police said. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital where the man had been dropped off by someone in a car, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
4 men attacked in less than 3 hours overnight in separate incidents in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse men — including a security guard — were attacked in less than three hours overnight, police said. In each attack, there were three suspects, but city police say the attacks do not appear to be related as the suspects in each case are different.
Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons
Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
Man With Sawed-Off Shotgun Arrested After Robbery, Brief Police Chase in Utica
UTICA, NY – A man reportedly brandishing and possibly firing a shotgun in Proctor Park...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
informnny.com
Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market
PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
Syracuse Police Find Illegal Gun Hidden in 16-Year-Old’s Fanny Pack After Foot Chase
SYRACUSE, NY – Police in Syracuse chased a suspect wearing a fanny pack through the...
CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP
Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion
Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Man hospitalized after being attacked by group of people on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 people, police said. Officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of Schiller Avenue where they found a 48-year-old man unconscious, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski. The man was taken to Upstate University...
nyspnews.com
Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
