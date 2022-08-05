Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.

PARISH, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO