OBITUARY: Brent Lee Fogle
Brent Lee Fogle passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 45 years old. He was born in Middletown, OH and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Quality Land Management as a manager. Brent was preceded in death by his brother,...
OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Henry Elmore
William “Bill” Henry Elmore, age 86 of Murfreesboro TN passed away on August 3, 2022 at St Thomas Rutherford after a recent injury and compounded by dementia. He was born in Rockingham NC and served 20 years in the United States Air Force as a structural engineer and retired as a Master Sargent. He also retired after 15 years with MTSU where he was over the cabinetry shop. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman.
MISSING: Be on the Lookout for Iaaron Newsom
Please be on the lookout for Iaaron Newsom. He was last seen in the area of Life Point Church on Almaville Rd in Smyrna Tn., on July 22, 2022. Iaaron also has ties to Memphis. If you have information where Iaaron Newsom may be found please get in touch with Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
Photo of the Week: August 8, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
MISSING PERSON: Reece Richardson Last Seen in Murfreesboro Area
Reece Richardson, 29, was last seen in the Willowbend Dr. area of Murfreesboro on Aug. 8 around 3:30 p.m. Richardson told family members he was going hiking. He left his wallet with debit cards, cash and his cell phone. The missing man is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He...
Music on the Porch Day Comes to Sam Davis Home
In 2013 one man, Brian Mallman, a Los Angeles based artist, had an idea that art can make us see the world in a different way and make it a more peaceful place. Out of his idea, a group of musicians decided to start International Play Music on the Porch Day in 2018. It was a huge success, with thousands of musicians from 70 countries and thousands of cities participating. This year, on August 27, the Who Ever Shows Up Bluegrass Pickers will be participating in the event at the Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation, located at 1399 Sam Davis Road in Smyrna.
OBITUARY: Amanda Lynn Stacey
Mrs. Amanda Lynn Stacey of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, she was 55 years old. She was born in Gainesboro, TN to Toby and Mary Jo Boles. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Stacey; daughters, Amber and Ashley Stacey; sister, Mary Savage and husband Mark; brother, Mike Boles; and 6 nieces and nephews.
OBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter
Mrs. Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 58 years old. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew. Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman...
OBITUARY: Ellen Fay Jones
Ellen Fay Jones of Shelbyville, Tennessee formerly of Smyrna passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 76 years old. She was a native of La Vergne and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jones; her parents, Gracie Jones and Margaret Pomeroy Jones; children, John Stanley and Sherman Edward Stanley.
MTSU Head Baseball Coach Charged with DUI
Middle Tennessee State University’s head baseball coach James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with a DUI Saturday according to a news story from WSMV. Toman was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his initial arrest at 1:03 a.m. Saturday.
OBITUARY: Louise Cothran McLain
Mrs. Louise Cothran McLain went home to Jesus on Saturday, July 30, 2022, she was 100 years old. A native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin and Alice Puckett Cothran of Eagleville. She was preceded in death by her husband of...
OBITUARY: Randall Keith Jones
Randall Keith Jones entered this world on December 8th, 1954. He was welcomed into his heavenly father’s loving arms on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. He was born in Highland Park, MI to CD Jones and Charlotte Torango. Randy is survived by his wife, Renae Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; sons,...
MTSU Brings in $17.2M-Plus in Donations During Record Fundraising Year
Middle Tennessee State University boasted a record fundraising year for 2021-22, bringing in more than $17.2 million in private donations to support the university’s educational mission. “That’s easily the biggest fundraising year we’ve ever had,” said Joe Bales, vice president for university advancement. “It’s more than $3 million above...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5. These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Cheatham County Schools have published their upcoming open house schedule for the 2022-2023 school...
Ribbon Cutting: Management & Marketing Concepts (MMC)
Management & Marketing Concepts held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 611 North Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Management and Marketing Concepts, Inc. is proud to serve the growing markets of Middle Tennessee. Locally based in Murfreesboro, TN, they provide property management services in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Antioch, Smyrna, and La Vergne.
Ribbon Cutting: Healing Hands Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Healing Hands Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1019 N. Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro. Christian chiropractic facility dedicated to you and your family’s health specializing in chiropractic care from pregnancy to birth, through adulthood. 1019 N. Highland Avenue. Murfreesboro,...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday through October 7, 2022 Cannonsburgh Village will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow the Cannonsburgh Village page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
MTSU Announces 2022 Cross Country Schedule
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Head Coach Keith Vroman has officially announced the 2022 cross country schedule for the Middle Tennessee men’s and women’s teams. The Blue Raiders are slated to run at three meets before heading to the C-USA Championships in Denton, Texas on October 29. The reigning...
Columbia State Announces 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series
Celebrating its twentieth season, Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce the artist roster for the 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series season. “We are very excited about our 20th Performance Series season,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “We will celebrate this momentous year with surprises throughout our season, and we hope you will join us for each and every performance.”
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
