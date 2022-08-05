In 2013 one man, Brian Mallman, a Los Angeles based artist, had an idea that art can make us see the world in a different way and make it a more peaceful place. Out of his idea, a group of musicians decided to start International Play Music on the Porch Day in 2018. It was a huge success, with thousands of musicians from 70 countries and thousands of cities participating. This year, on August 27, the Who Ever Shows Up Bluegrass Pickers will be participating in the event at the Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation, located at 1399 Sam Davis Road in Smyrna.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO