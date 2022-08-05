ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading School District, Reading Museum Foundation Forge Collaborative Relationship

By Mady Johnston
 3 days ago
bctv.org

Next Step Berks Seeks to Create Community for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Seniors

To create supportive housing to foster inclusive neighborhoods in Berks County that allow adults with intellectual disabilities and senior citizens to achieve more together. Across America, hundreds of thousands of aging parents are caring for adult children who are unable to live on their own due to intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including autism.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

GoggleWorks Announces Major Campus Expansion

Multi-phase “Art Park” project will transform and activate neglected city spaces. DoubleTree by Hilton to expand art center’s food operations. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced plans to develop its campus into an outdoor public “Art Park.” Sandy Solmon, GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit’s Art Park committee, said the multi-year plan will eventually lead to over an acre of dynamic, green space featuring public art, an outdoor cafe and bar, and interactive designs. The site could also accommodate pop-ups, art demos, classes, farm markets, festivals, and performances.
READING, PA
bctv.org

August 2nd Friday on the Avenue Buzzes with Music, Art & Movement

Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, August 12th in West Reading!
WEST READING, PA
Reading, PA
Reading, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
bctv.org

LWV of Berks County Presents: The Cost of Gun Violence

The League of Women Voters of Berks County will host a special program on BCTV Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8pm called “Impacting your Pocketbook: The Cost of Gun Violence.”. Speakers:. Charles F Barbera, MD is President and Chief Executive Officer of Reading Hospital. He prior served many years...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Tower Health Hospitals Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke, Heart Failure Care

Tower Health hospitals have received a total of eight American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, saving more lives, shortening recovery times, and reducing readmissions to the hospital. Tower Health recognitions include:
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close

OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
OLEY, PA
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA

