Reading School District, Reading Museum Foundation Forge Collaborative Relationship

Berks Libraries Host Amy Sarig King for Community Conversation on Book Censorship
Award-winning and best-selling author Amy Sarig King (A.S. King) is working with Berks Libraries to launch her new middle-grade book, “Attack of the Black Rectangles.” Join the libraries on September 7, 2022 at 7 pm at the Reiffton School, 4355 Dunham Drive, Reading 19606. King will be reading...
Next Step Berks Seeks to Create Community for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Seniors
To create supportive housing to foster inclusive neighborhoods in Berks County that allow adults with intellectual disabilities and senior citizens to achieve more together. Across America, hundreds of thousands of aging parents are caring for adult children who are unable to live on their own due to intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including autism.
GoggleWorks Announces Major Campus Expansion
Multi-phase “Art Park” project will transform and activate neglected city spaces. DoubleTree by Hilton to expand art center’s food operations. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced plans to develop its campus into an outdoor public “Art Park.” Sandy Solmon, GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit’s Art Park committee, said the multi-year plan will eventually lead to over an acre of dynamic, green space featuring public art, an outdoor cafe and bar, and interactive designs. The site could also accommodate pop-ups, art demos, classes, farm markets, festivals, and performances.
August 2nd Friday on the Avenue Buzzes with Music, Art & Movement
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, August 12th in West Reading!
LWV of Berks County Presents: The Cost of Gun Violence
The League of Women Voters of Berks County will host a special program on BCTV Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8pm called “Impacting your Pocketbook: The Cost of Gun Violence.”. Speakers:. Charles F Barbera, MD is President and Chief Executive Officer of Reading Hospital. He prior served many years...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Tower Health Hospitals Recognized for Commitment to Quality Stroke, Heart Failure Care
Tower Health hospitals have received a total of eight American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, saving more lives, shortening recovery times, and reducing readmissions to the hospital. Tower Health recognitions include:
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
Mecklenburg County plans to buy property in historically Black neighborhood, Pottstown
Mecklenburg County is in the process of purchasing property in Huntersville’s historically Black neighborhood Pottstown. This comes as a relief to residents who worried about a developer’s plan to turn it into a subdivision. Residents had a range of concerns about a proposed subdivision called Valea Village. They...
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
