Colleton County, SC

SC Judge denies gag order request in Alex Murdaugh murder case

By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News
 3 days ago
South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman has denied a request for a pre-trial "gag order" in the Richard "Alex" Murdaugh murder case.

Murdaugh, a disbarred SC attorney facing multitudes of financial and drug crime charges, was indicted by the Colleton County Grand Jury on July 14 on murder and weapons charges in the June 7, 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul.

During Murdaugh's July 20 bond hearing and arraignment, his attorneys, Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, and Creighton Waters, a chief prosecutor with the SC Attorney General's Office, told Newman that they would be filing a joint motion for a gag order to seal disclosures of evidence and curtail extra-judicial statements to the press so that the high-profile case would be "tried in the courts and not in the media."

For subscribers:How murder charges impact other death investigations, lawsuits surrounding Alex Murdaugh

Power, prestige and privilege:Inside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

On Thursday, Newman's office filed a three-page order with the Colleton County Clerk of Court's office denying that joint motion. The order stated that Murdaugh's right to a fair trial must be balanced by other constitutional rights, and to issue such as order at this early stage of the trial could jeopardize the public's and press's rights.

"The right of the Defendant to a fair trial must be balanced against these rights and the issuance of such an order would likely constitute the improper closure of this courtroom," wrote Judge Newman. "...the public is entitled to know how justice is being administered."

The order also indicates that South Carolina already has rules of professional conduct in place for legal counsel and public officials to ensure defendants' right to a fair and impartial trial.

Harpootlian and Griffin did not respond to emails seeking comment on the ruling.

"This doesn't change anything with our office because we don't comment on pending cases anyway," said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the SC Attorney General's Office.

Both parties have also made a joint motion for a speedy trial in this case, if possible and practical, and that motion has also been filed in Colleton County. The defense stated it would like for the case to be heard within 90 to 120 days, preferably by the next terms of Colleton County General Sessions in October or November.

"We would like to get this matter before a Colleton County jury as soon as possible so Alex can get this behind him and so SLED could look for the real killer," Harpootlian said.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murder charges on July 20. Currently facing a total of 88 criminal charges, he remains jailed in Richland County on a $7 million bond.

