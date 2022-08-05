ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slater-marietta, SC

Slater-Marietta to end fire protection services in River Falls by year's end. Here's why.

By Tim Carlin, Greenville News
 3 days ago

The Slater-Marietta Fire Department will no longer provide fire and rescue services to its neighboring River Falls Fire Service Area after Dec. 15, according to a news release from Slater-Marietta Fire Chief Adam Brown.

Brown said the decision stemmed from a disproportionate amount of calls coming from River Calls combined with a lack of tax revenue creating a lack of funding in the area.

"The Slater-Marietta Fire District and its elected Commissioners owe their highest duty to the 10,000 citizens and residents of the Slater-Marietta Fire District," Brown wrote in his statement.

According to the release, a significant portion of funds paid by Slater-Marietta taxpayers were being diverted to calls for service coming from River Falls.

"We're essentially robbing Peter to pay Paul," Brown told the Greenville News.

Much of the land in the River Falls Fire Service Area is owned by non-taxable entities, according to Brown's release, diminishing revenue for the River Falls Fire Service Area.

Brown said River Falls has its own fire department with two fire stations, but there just is not enough funding for the department to be self-sufficient.

"They're doing the best they can with what they have," Brown said of River Falls firefighters. "The issue is not personnel, it’s a lack of funding."

Bob Mihalic, a spokesperson for Greenville County, said the county is exploring many different options for funding the River Falls Fire Service Area.

