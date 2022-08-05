ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland's annual art fair is Saturday in Centennial Park

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — On Saturday, hundreds of artisans, sculptors, illustrators, potters and more will sell their wares in a bustling Centennial Park.

Art in the Park, the annual juried arts and crafts fair in Holland's Centennial Park, is celebrating its 53rd year this weekend.

The event, organized by Holland Friends of Art, is held the first Saturday of August in the park and is focused on fine art and craftsmanship. All works sold at the art fair are original.

Art in the Park is open 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday and the public is invited to browse artisans' booths.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for Holland Friends of Art's programs and scholarships.

The Grand Rapids Press

Improving communication with city hall topic of upcoming forums for Muskegon residents

MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon leaders want to open up the lines of communication with residents and so they’ve set up several information and listening sessions to do just that. The sessions run by an outside facilitator will provide information to residents on such topics as accessing documents and other information, various commissions and boards and their roles and the responsibilities of city departments.
MUSKEGON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
MUSKEGON, MI
