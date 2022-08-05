Holland's annual art fair is Saturday in Centennial Park

HOLLAND — On Saturday, hundreds of artisans, sculptors, illustrators, potters and more will sell their wares in a bustling Centennial Park.

Art in the Park, the annual juried arts and crafts fair in Holland's Centennial Park, is celebrating its 53rd year this weekend.

The event, organized by Holland Friends of Art, is held the first Saturday of August in the park and is focused on fine art and craftsmanship. All works sold at the art fair are original.

Art in the Park is open 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday and the public is invited to browse artisans' booths.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for Holland Friends of Art's programs and scholarships.