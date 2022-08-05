ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Heatwave creates challenges for locals. Alamance County Meals on Wheels steps up to the plate.

By Jordan Massey, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago

As a result of recent heat waves in the community, many senior citizens have faced challenges going outside. Among these citizens is Bonnie Steiskal, a senior citizen who currently lives in Graham, suffering from lymphedema, and psoriatic arthritis, among other after-effects of radiation from skin cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHT7P_0h5qH3nz00

Due to previously having various forms of skin cancers, Steiskal burns more easily and "has to be extremely careful" when going outside. "I think as you get older, the heat becomes a bigger problem, and so you have to be a little more careful," she added.

According to Commissioner Pamela Thompson, many seniors have been struggling throughout the season due to having to choose between certain necessities such as air conditioning, medication, and sometimes food. Thompson added that the heat can be especially dangerous to citizens suffering from COPD, asthma, or other lung-related disorders.

A few years ago, Thompson reached out to multiple people and utilized resources, including the Alamance County Aging Services Planning Committee to organize a fan drive. Thompson was able to collaborate with Alamance County Meals on Wheels, an organization that has been hosting the fan drive annually since then due to the increased temperatures over the summer.

This year, the organization was able to raise approximately 100 fans with the help of other members of the community.

Please consider supporting local journalism and subscribing to The Times-News

Alamance County Meals on Wheels is a social services organization located in Burlington, NC that provides meal deliveries to citizens who are medically frail and/or homebound at an affordable price. Formed in 1973, this organization has provided meals and hosted several initiatives to benefit elderly members of the community.

Since the pandemic started, Thompson added that approximately 300 people were put on the Meals on Wheels program due to the extra money the organization received to support them.

Steiskal stated that the pandemic has affected her in many ways, including "the cost of living, the cost of food, the cost of meds, and even the cost of doctors in regard to co-pays." Although she's an Illinois native, Steiskal moved to North Carolina following the passing of her younger sister to be closer to family.

She had to sell her car to move because the cost of fuel went up, and is currently living in a house that "virtually has no furniture," in her words. The moving company would charge Steiskal close to a thousand dollars to commute her furniture to Graham from Illinois, which she cannot afford right now.

Therefore, Steiskal's granddaughter has stepped up to commute her to doctor's appointments. However, her granddaughter had to take on a second job in order to be able to assist. This has helped Steiskal though, despite her limited mobility.

In order to help other residents in similar predicaments, Thompson requested to host another fan drive through the Alamance County Meals on Wheels organization. She made a post on Facebook requesting fans from the community, which prompted a response from certain community members, including Walter Webster, a local Sunday school teacher.

Webster recalled Thompson's efforts from last year and was eager to help, also recruiting students from his Sunday school class. He stated that his students immediately agreed and "stepped up to the need," yielding big results for the fan drive.

"We have a contingency fund in our class," Webster stated, that the Brothers and Sisters in Christ's Service (BASICS) class uses to contribute to efforts such as the Meals on Wheels fan drive. The BASICS organization "led the way" and purchased 20 fans through this contingency fund to kickstart the drive, he added.

The fan that Steiskal received through the organization's fan drive this year has helped her to sleep more comfortably at night. Therefore, she considers the fan and the Alamance County Meals on Wheels organization to be "a big blessing."

"Besides the meals, there have been times where they've brought extra food," she added, providing extra groceries for her to stock in the one cabinet where she contains most of her food.

"The people who do this and deliver the meals...they make it possible," she said, regarding the Alamance County Meals on Wheels volunteers. "If they didn't volunteer to do this, we wouldn't have this," she added.

Although no other organizations assisted in the fan drive, Thompson stated that many private citizens made contributions to the effort. A lot of people that helped donate fans in previous years helped provide fans again or raise money, and the BASICS class of about 60 students was very involved in promoting the drive within the community.

The efforts helped Alamance County Meals on Wheels to raise about 100 fans in two and a half weeks. "I've never seen anything like it," said Thompson.

Comments / 0

Related
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford Courthouse National Military park lifts restrictions on dogs after new trash cans, signage installed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A three-month-long ban on dogs at the Guilford Courthouse National Military park has been lifted. On May 7, the park announced that dogs would temporarily be restricted from the interior trails of the park due to improperly handled pet waste and leash rules not being respected. On Saturday, these restrictions were […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Alamance County, NC
Government
City
Graham, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
Graham, NC
Government
City
Burlington, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Volunteers#Meals On Wheels#Heatwave#Elderly People#The Times News Al
WXII 12

Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Next City

A Look Backstage in the ‘Furniture Capital of the World’

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an adapted excerpt from “Showroom City: Real Estate and Resistance in the Furniture Capital of the World,” by John Joe Schlichtman, published by the University of Minnesota Press. In it, the author explores the history and evolution of High Point, North Carolina, from a furniture manufacturing center in the early to mid-20th century to its current dominant identity as home to the world’s largest furniture exhibition. It’s a story of deindustrialization, reinvention, the seduction of private equity, and the uneasy relationship residents have with their downtown that, three weeks out of every year, is a glamorous global fashion runway, and a mostly deserted theme park for designers the rest of the year. Schlichtman refers to this temporal dynamic as “frontstage” — the glitzy face and dazzling smile that High Point shows to visitors at market times; and “backstage” — the sleepy, struggling town, deserted at its downtown core, that characterizes the place once the expo pulls up stakes.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
ARCHDALE, NC
Times-News

Times-News

986
Followers
589
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, NC from The Times-News.

 http://thetimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy