Greene County, MO

Greene County restaurant inspections for July 23 to Aug. 3

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
Food establishments in Greene County are inspected one to three times per year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, the difficulty level of food preparation, and past history.

Issues found during inspections fall into two categories: priority and non-priority. Priority violations are issues that can have a direct impact on the safety of the food and can lead to a restaurant getting shut down if they persist. Non-priority violations are usually centered on things like sanitation or building maintenance.

Here is information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department regarding restaurant inspections over the past seven days:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4005 S. South Ave. 08/02/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed several PHFs being held above 49F on the sandwich station table. Items discarded. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2430 N. Glenstone Ave. 08/02/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were cited during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Arby's Roast Beef Restaurant #8274, 230 S. Westbypass Byp. 08/02/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority items corrected. All foods held at proper temperatures. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Bambino's Cafe & Bake Shop, 2810 E. Battlefield Rd. 08/02/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Discussed: 1. Labelling spray bottles 2. Making sure foods are cooled completely before lids are placed on them. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed meatballs at 121F in steam table. Foods had been in steam table less than 2 hours. Temperature on steam table was turned up. Corrected on site. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Cafe Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St. 08/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Noodles found at 48 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Education given and corrected during the inspection Nonpriority Violations Found: 4. Observed: Bag of onions found stored directly on the floor. corrected during the inspection Observed: Kitchen area ceiling vents and light fixtures found not clean. Observed: Kitchen hood system found not clean. Observed: Backsplash area of soda machine found not clean.

Fast-N-Friendly #16, 501 W. Chestnut Expy. 08/02/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 2. Observed multiple dented cans on customer shelves. Education given and corrected on site by staff removing dented cans off customer shelve. Observed bucket sanitizer concentration out of the appropriate chlorine range of 500ppm to 100ppm. Education given and corrected on site by staff making new batch of sanitizer water for bucket. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed drinks stored directly on floor in customer aisles. Required foods are stored off the floor.

Jimmy John's #816, 2645 N. Kansas Expy. 07/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed: Facility was out of quaternary ammonia test strips for checking sanitizer. Observed: Lower portion of soda dispenser was not clean.

Jimmy's Egg, 3837 S. Campbell Ave. 07/28/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected; prep cooler now at 41F and below as required. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed build up of debris/food on floor between grout and under equipment. Some progress has been made, however continued cleaning is needed. Correct by next routine inspection.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 726 W. Kearney St. 08/03/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: . Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Kum & Go #1467, 2963 E. Division St. 08/03/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were observed during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Kum & Go #1470, 1810 E. Kearney St. 08/03/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed build up on both soft drink and ice dispensing nodules. Required to clean non-food contact surfaces as needed.

Little Caesars Pizza, 1077 E. Us Highway 60 East Republic. 07/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Discussed hair restraint requirements. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. OBSERVED: DEAD ROACHES BY BACK DOOR.

Longhorn Steakhouse #5403, 3121 S. Glenstone Ave. 08/02/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Mingles Too, 6821 W. Independence Dr. 08/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. OBSERVED: FOODS HELD AT TEMPERATURE ABOVE 41F IN SINGLE DOOR REACH-IN COOLER Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. OBSERVED: NO TEST STRIPS FOR SANITIZER.OBSERVED: NON-FOOD CONTACT SURFACES NOT CLEAN.

Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 3250 E. Battlefield Rd. 08/01/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Facility has corrected cold holding violation. No violations. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

, 4100 S. Campbell Ave. 08/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Pasta Express, 3250 E. Battlefield Rd. 08/02/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations. Discussed time as a control marking requirements. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Popeye's #780, Hz Ops Holdings Inc.. 07/28/2022 - Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Employee hand washing sink by drive thru can not be shut off unless water going to sink is shut off. During reinspection work order was provided.

Price Cutter #12 Deli, 712 W. Commercial St. 08/03/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Price Cutter #12 Deli, 712 W. Commercial St. 08/02/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Price Cutter #12 Deli, 712 W. Commercial St. 08/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Deli display case found holding potentially hazardous products at 44F to 48F. Education given and items voluntarily discarded. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed: Area around fryer station found not clean.

Red's Giant Hamburg Inc, 2301 W. Sunshine St. 08/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Discussed proper hair restraints, requirement for individual paper towels at hand sinks, soap dispenser at hand sinks and replacing weather-stripping on back door. Priority Violations Found: 3. OBSERVED: SEVERAL COOLERS HOLDING FOODS AT TEMPERATURES ABOVE 41F.OBSERVED: LIVE ROACHES FOUND IN FACILITY.OBSERVED: RAID INSECT SPRAY THAT IS NOT APPROVED FOR USE IS A FOOD SERVICE ESTABLISHMENT BEING USED. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. OBSERVED: FOOD NOT STORED AT LEAST 6' OFF FLOOR IN WALK-IN COOLER.OBSERVED: FLOORS NOT CLEAN IN WALK-IN COOLER.

Republic Aquatic Center Concession Stand, 711 E. Miller Rd Republic. 08/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Discussed not blocking hand sink so it is always available for hand washing and providing a paper towels for dispenser not using a roll of towels with no dispenser. Priority Violations Found: 1. OBSERVED: NOT SANITIZING EQUIPMENT. NO SANITIZER AVAILABLE. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. OBSERVED: NO THIN PROBED THERMOMETER FOR USE.

Sakura, 3230 S. National Ave. 07/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed employee with open drink in food preparation area when required to have a lid and straw. Drink was removed. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Springhouse Village Springfield East, 3877 E. Farm Road 132 . 08/02/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed in walk-in cooler stove tomatoes at 50 F in a closed lidded container that were prepared the day before the inspection. Education given and corrected by staff discarding the food. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Waffle House #1431, 436 N. West Bypass. 07/28/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. All violations had been corrected including dish machine. Dish surfaces were reaching 160 degrees F. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Walmart Neighborhood Market #3062 Deli, 3536 W. Mount Vernon St. 08/02/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority items corrected. All foods held at proper temperatures. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com, by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

