Morehead, KY

Volunteers continue to help in flood-stricken Eastern KY communities

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

Volunteers have been pouring into eastern Kentucky to help after floods ravaged the area one week ago. People have been bringing food and supplies to those displaced by the flood waters.Billy Noble is the head pastor of Farmers’ Christian Church just outside of Morehead. He took a group from his church to help out in Letcher County. Noble is originally from the area and says it was difficult to see it in this state.“Everything’s washed out. Houses off their foundation, cars turned upside down, cars on the side of the mountain. Debris everywhere, probably a foot to two foot of mud just everywhere you could see, in houses.”He said when they got there, what happened reminded him of a story from the Bible.“We actually prepared and had enough supplies to serve 400 meals and by the end of the day we had actually served around 2000 meals that day. There is an example, we ran out of bread, literally the next truck in line said “I don’t have much, but I have a truck of bread, can you use it.””Anyone looking to volunteer with clean up other relief efforts are encouraged to check in with officials in the area where you would be working. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.You can hear more with Billy Noble on Today’s Interview,**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

