ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Repairs to some flood damaged roads in Eastern Kentucky could take one year

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

Major flooding did major damage to a number of roadways in eastern Kentucky. H.B. Elkins is the public information officer for the district ten State Transportation Office in Jackson. He said damages in just Breathitt and Perry Counties could go well above $10 million. And Elkins noted it will take some time to make repairs.“It may be a year before some of the breaks are repaired. Obviously, we’re going to prioritize and try to get everything passable or at least make sure that there’s an alternate way in or out,” said Elkins.And Elkins said that is the case, by and large now, with alternate routes. He added full-scale damage assessments will come later.Elkins noted five roads in Perry County were closed. That included a closure affecting the Hardburly community. Elkins said vehicle traffic was cut off.“The contractor that was working on that new drainage structure there put in a temporary pedestrian access so at least people can walk in and out. You can bring supplies right up to the point where the road was washed out and then people can walk across there to deliver them to the people that are on the other side,” said ElkinsElkins said the hope was to get one lane open along Kentucky 1146 in Perry County. He noted repair crews from about every other state highway district have come to lend a hand.And the veteran state transportation official strongly recommends viewing visitors stay away for now. Elkins said those individuals can get in the way of relief efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding “especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,” the weather service in Jackson said. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center in eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected. The biggest concern is the possibility of slow-moving storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could dump heavy rain on already saturated soil, National Weather Service meteorologist Philomon Geertson said.
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Perry County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Traffic
County
Perry County, KY
City
Jackson, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wchstv.com

Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A crash on I-275 is causing delays in Northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras, a crash is delaying traffic along eastbound...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky
Metro News

West Virginians continue to help Kentucky flood victims

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the last week, WVRC Media and PR Plus Events have been cash and supplies for Backpacks for Disaster to help the flood ravaged residents of eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Kentucky Monday. Captain Gary Amburgey with...
wkyufm.org

Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding

Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Explosion in Dorton area of Pike County injures three

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home, emergency management confirms. According to dispatchers, the call came in from Dorton, Kentucky. US 23 was temporarily shut down to be used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
lakercountry.com

Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding

Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
WHITESBURG, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Church Hosting Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

Donations will be accepted three days this week. (Sunman, Ind.) – Negangards Corner Free Will Baptist Church is collecting donations to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The flood relief drive started this morning and will continue the following days this week. Tuesday, August 9 from noon to 2:00...
SUNMAN, IN
WBKO

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
119K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy