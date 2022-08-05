Music City Grand Prix: How to watch, live stream Sunday's IndyCar race
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix begins Sunday, but IndyCar drivers will be on the track all three days in the streets in Nashville .
Last year, Marcus Ericsson battled through an early incident to win the inaugural Music City Grand Prix . He's also the 2022 Indy 500 champion and is pushing for the season title, only nine points behind Will Power with four races remaining in the season.
Here's how you can watch all the action, including Sunday's race, this weekend:
IndyCar Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix TV schedule
Green Flag Time: New start time 4:05 CT Sunday after weather delay
Track: Nashville street course (2.17 mile street course)
Length: 80 laps, 173.6 miles
TV coverage: CNBC
Radio: IndyCar Radio
Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); IndyCar.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Qualifying? 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Peacock and IndyCar Radio
Practice? 3:15 p.m. CT Friday, 11:15 a.m. CT Saturday (all streaming on Peacock)
Warmup? 9:15 a.m. CT Sunday on Peacock
More IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix news
- WHAT TO KNOW: What you need to know about Music City Grand Prix this weekend on the streets of Nashville
- FULL WEEKEND SCHEDULE: IndyCar in Nashville: Full Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend schedule
- COURSE CORRECTIONS: Music City Grand Prix changes course, fan experience. Will it make for a more exciting weekend?
- ROAD CLOSURES: Grand Prix road closures underway in Nashville, here's which streets to avoid
- BACK TO NASCAR? Why Jimmie Johnson could return to NASCAR after the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Music City Grand Prix: How to watch, live stream Sunday's IndyCar race
Comments / 0