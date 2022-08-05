ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Music City Grand Prix: How to watch, live stream Sunday's IndyCar race

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix begins Sunday, but IndyCar drivers will be on the track all three days in the streets in Nashville .

Last year, Marcus Ericsson battled through an early incident to win the inaugural Music City Grand Prix . He's also the 2022 Indy 500 champion and is pushing for the season title, only nine points behind Will Power with four races remaining in the season.

Here's how you can watch all the action, including Sunday's race, this weekend:

IndyCar Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix TV schedule

Green Flag Time: New start time 4:05 CT Sunday after weather delay

Track: Nashville street course (2.17 mile street course)

Length: 80 laps, 173.6 miles

TV coverage: CNBC

Radio: IndyCar Radio

Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); IndyCar.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Qualifying? 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Peacock and IndyCar Radio

Practice? 3:15 p.m. CT Friday, 11:15 a.m. CT Saturday (all streaming on Peacock)

Warmup? 9:15 a.m. CT Sunday on Peacock

#Indycar Series#Indy 500#Music City Grand Prix#Will Power#Green Flag Time#Cnbc#Nbc Sports#Peacock#Lrb#Indycar Radio Practice
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

