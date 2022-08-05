ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, NM

Southeast New Mexico remains in COVID-19 medium category as cases decrease

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS9jK_0h5qGj8H00

The number of COVID-19 remained stagnant in New Mexico as the threat level to Eddy, Chaves, and Lea counties stayed in the medium category, health officials said.

Southeast New Mexico remained below required percentages in two key areas set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Health Levels.

The CDC threshold for new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in a given county was less than 10 in the medium category. Hospital bed percentages for COVID-19 patients ranged from 10 percent to 15 percent and all three counties were below the required numbers, per CDC data.

As of July 28, the number of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in Eddy County was 8.1 and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 3.3 percent, according to the CDC.

Lea County’s new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people was 2.7 and the number of hospital beds used was 2.2 percent.

Chaves County had 8.1 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 and 3.3 percent of hospital beds had COVID-19 patients.

Harding County, New Mexico’s least populous county, had a low threat level and Bernalillo County, New Mexico’s population center, was one of several counties where the COVID-19 Community level was high, per CDC data.

Acting New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. David Scrase said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations “plateaued” in 2022.

“The disease seems to be causing less hospitalizations,” he said Thursday during an online press conference.

Scrase said COVID-19 deaths increased in New Mexico during the past 14 days as 32 people died from COVID-19 health complications.

Since 2020, when the first COVID-19 deaths were reported in New Mexico, nearly 8,300 people died, per DOH data.

Eddy County had 305 COVID-19 deaths as of Aug. 4. Lea County had 380 deaths and Chaves County had 349 deaths, according to DOH.

Monkeypox reported in New Mexico

New Mexico had 10 confirmed cases of Monkeypox as of Aug. 3, said Dr. Laura Parajon, DOH deputy secretary.

The United States had 6,617 confirmed cases of Monkeypox as of Aug. 3, according to DOH.

“It’s a public health emergency in the U.S.,” she said.

“Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact between two people, and anybody can get monkeypox –regardless of sexual orientation, gender or gender identity,” according to information from Thursday’s press conference.

Direct contact with a Monkeypox rash or scabs on a person’s skin and contacts with objects, fabrics and surfaces used by someone with Monkeypox are two ways it can spread.

Monkeypox cannot be spread through casual conversations or walking by someone, Parajon said.

DOH recommended visits to a local public health office for those who might be infected by Monkeypox.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

New Mexico slips to 50th in child well-being

New Mexico’s ranking in overall child well-being slipped from 49th to 50th, according to the Kids Count Data Book for 2022. “The COVID pandemic caused major challenges for families that blunted the progress New Mexico had been making to improve child well-being,” said Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, which manages the state’s Kids Count program.
EDUCATION
Daniella Cressman

In New Mexico Hospitals, the Shortage of Staffing Looms in Budget Decisions

"Health care vacancies, especially at New Mexico hospitals, are plentiful and that is a top concern." —Collen Heild. Hospitals are experiencing staff shortages in New Mexico, which is a major problem, especially right now: We have to be prepared to fight monkeypox and many are traveling across state borders to access abortion services in the Land of Enchantment.
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Eddy County, NM
Eddy County, NM
Government
County
Lea County, NM
Eddy County, NM
Health
Daniella Cressman

The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines

Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox. The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.
kunm.org

Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.

New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms around New Mexico to start the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light showers and weak thunderstorms are moving west/southwest through the state this morning. A cold front in eastern NM is triggering the rain activity. We could see a couple of light showers through the mid-morning, before monsoon storms pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will push southwest […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Public Health Emergency#General Health#Southeast New Mexico#Community Health Levels
knau.org

Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

New Mexico needs more work on its tax reforms, experts argue

(The Center Square) – While New Mexico has stopped taxing Social Security benefits for most taxpayers, the state still needs more tax reforms to improve its economic climate, according to some fiscal policy experts. The state stopped last month stopped taxing Social Security benefits for those who earn $100,000...
INCOME TAX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

Widespread storms, heaviest rain expected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will see better coverage of shower and thunderstorm action compared to what the state saw this past weekend. A backdoor cold front has allowed extra moisture to surge across the northern part of the state to start this work week. This front is going to be slowly moving across the plains […]
ENVIRONMENT
krwg.org

Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13

New Mexicans may not always be liable for spouse’s tax issues

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is making it easier for innocent spouses to get tax relief. Normally, both spouses who file joint tax returns are responsible for tax debts. In some cases, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), can even hold you liable for your former spouse’s taxes after divorce. The IRS offers “innocent spouse […]
INCOME TAX
KRQE News 13

Best colleges in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: […]
COLLEGES
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy