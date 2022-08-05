ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

New attractions, bigger parade, and the band Fuel highlight Merritt Days

By ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE
MOUNTAIN IRON — You can see what it’s like to be a “ninja warrior,” take a try at ax throwing — and maybe meet a descendent of the Merritt brothers.

Those will be among some of the fresh features of this year’s Merritt Days, set for Aug. 10 to 13 in downtown Mountain Iron.

Otherwise, the celebration will include its traditional events, including the American Legion’s bean bag tournament, the Lions Club’s pancake breakfast, the Greg Peterson memorial softball tourney, and the parade, which is expected to be one of the largest in Merritt Days history.

Of course, there will be a full lineup of musical groups, culminating with a headlining act, which this year is the American rock band, Fuel.

“We count ourselves lucky in northern Minnesota to have one of the biggest and greatest free family and music festivals,” said Jason Gellerstedt, a 20-year member of the Merritt Days volunteer committee.

The family-friendly festivities fuel local businesses, the hotels fill up, and there is a boost to the economy with people from across the Iron Range and many out-of-town former graduates coming, he said, emphasizing that “all events are free of charge.”

Merritt Days was founded in 1991, when it launched as a take-off of the previous year’s Mountain Iron Centennial, and it celebrates “the birthplace of the Iron Range.”

Descendants of the Merritt brothers — who first discovered iron ore on the Mesabi Range and are the festival’s namesake — are expected to attend and be introduced on stage, Gellerstedt added. Relatives of the Merritt brothers have visited previously, he noted.

This year’s parade, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13, with Myrtle Knuti as grand marshal, has about 30 entries — the most since the centennial celebration, he said.

“We’ve also upped our street vendors,” Gellerstedt said. There will be a dozen or more food trucks and vendors.

And the car show, set for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 on main street, “has grown exponentially.”

Merritt Days will lead off with a few events Aug. 10 and 11.

There will be a “tie dye day” from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Public Library, with free ice cream for youth, and Hank Thunander will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Locomotive Park, with food trucks on-site, all on Aug. 10. Mac’s Bar will host Blue Teardrops from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11.

Activities will continue on Aug. 12, starting with Ninja Anywhere from 3 to 7 p.m. The obstacle course attraction, with inflatables and an agility course, will be free for youth; a parent or guardian must be present. Food trucks will open at 5 p.m. on main street, the bean bag tournament starts at 6 p.m., and a street dance featuring Sofa King Chubby will wrap up the evening from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Aug. 13 will kick off with the Lions’ pancake breakfast from 9 to noon at the Mountain Iron Senior Center. Cost is $10.

The Larry Nanti 5K/10K walk and run will start at 9 a.m. at the library. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The race honors the longtime Mountain Iron recreation director who died at age 56 in 2007.

Also at 9 a.m., the Greg Peterson Memorial Wooden Bat Baseball Tournament will take place at the South Grove Recreation Complex, in memory of the late BG’s Bar & Grill owner.

The day will proceed with bingo at the senior center, the Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championship at the Merritt School Auditorium, and food vendors opening, all at noon.

From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be an open house at the library and a Kids Corner at Locomotive Park, where youngsters can meet local firefighters and law enforcement, tour fire trucks and search for money in a sawdust pile.

The Forge Social Haus, of Virginia, will also be downtown beginning at 1 p.m., offering ax throwing opportunities, with top-trow prizes awarded every hour.

This year’s main street stage will host music by local and regional bands from 1 p.m. to midnight, launching with Hutter Bunch, whose band members come from all across the Range performing a variety of country, gospel, bluegrass, folk, polka and blues and includes original pieces.

The Christopher David Hanson Band, known for shows that bring out dancers, will take the stage at 3 p.m., followed by the Bill Berguson Band, of Duluth, at 5 p.m., with its original music that ranges from classic rock anthems to contemplative instrumentals.

Merchants of Swill — a rock, cover and party band consisting of former members of Sofa King Chubby, Loose Cannons, Remedy, Nobody, The Benders, and Tinted Image — will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Headliner, Fuel, will begin its show at 10:30 p.m. The Pennsylvania-originated band performs alternative and hard rock and alternative metal, best known for hit songs such as “Shimmer,” “Hemorrhage (In My Hands),” and “Falls on Me.”

“It’s such a great, fun, family day and full of music,” Gellerstedt said.

“It’s good to have it back on a full-scale basis again,” he added of this year’s Merritt Days, which returned last summer after a two-year hiatus. “We are really glad to have it back,” he said, thanking the volunteer committee that meets year-round, festival sponsors, the City of Mountain Iron, and everyone who contributes to the annual raffle fundraiser, which allows the committee to bring in well-known headliners each year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
