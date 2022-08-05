Cheboygan County Fair returns with a week of fun Aug. 6-13

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Fair will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 with a number of new activities, offering a full week of fun for residents and visitors.

The first activity of the fair will be an open pleasure horse show at 8:30 a.m., with a number of other activities taking place Saturday as well, including the 4-H exhibits and open class exhibit check-ins starting at 10 a.m.

"We're going to have a corn hole tournament and at 3 p.m., they're going to have a polka band, from 3-6," said Cheboygan County Fair Manager Keith Ginop.

Saturday will also feature a community market and food trucks inside the front gate of the fairgrounds, 204 E. Lincoln Ave., and check-ins for all registered beef.

Sunday, Aug. 7 will have the classic tractor pull competition in the grandstand event to officially kick off "fair week," with tractors competing to see who can pull the heaviest loads. This event begins at 1 p.m. and admission is $5 per adult and children three years old and younger are free with a paid adult admission.

At that same time, there is an open speed horse show at the horse arena.

Monday, Aug. 8 will be Family Fun day at the fairgrounds, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This special event will feature a number of family oriented activities, including car seat inspections and giveaways, games and arts and crafts.

"These events are organized by the Human Services Coordinating Body," said Leigh Ann Theunick, project coordinator with Catholic Human Services. "All of these events are to help connect county residents — senior citizens and families, specifically — to organizations with resources available to help support them. Family Fun Day will have a variety of free activities for kids, ages 12 and younger."

Those who participate will be given a card to have signed by organizations participating in the event. When the cards are completed, they can be turned in for a chance to win a number of prizes.

Project Connect will also be taking place at the same time, in the 4-H building. This will be an event with a number of different resources for members of the community.

The Meet Up and Eat Up program, offering free meals to the youth of the community, will also begin Monday and go from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This program will go Monday through Friday during the entire fair week.

The grandstands will see a new event on Monday, the barnyard round up, which will begin at 7 p.m.

"My understanding is a lot of the kids that are involved in 4-H and CCYLP (Cheboygan County Youth Livestock Program) are going to do it," said Ginop. "They're going to have a greased pig, they have to try to catch the pig, and a bunch of other stuff out there. That's going to be a fun, interesting event."

The admission to this event is a canned good donation, with all food donations being given to the St. Thomas Food Pantry.

Tuesday is agriculture and natural resources day. There will be demonstrations of old fashioned butter churning and ice cream making, as well as presentations by conservation forester Brittany Vanderwall and conservationist Boyd Byelich.

The carnival — put on by Skerbeck Carnival — will also be opening for the week at 1 p.m.

In the grandstands, the heavyweight horse pulls will begin at 7 p.m., where teams of horses from all around the state will compete for prizes and bragging rights for which team can pull the most weight. Admission for this event is $5 per person and children three years old and younger get in free with a paid adult admission.

Wednesday is veterans, seniors and handicapable day, with these people getting free admission into the fair until 3 p.m. It will also be ladies' day between noon and 3 p.m., with special events specifically for women, as well as basket weaving demonstrations and pie baking contest judging.

The grandstand event for Wednesday is the super modified truck and tractor pull, beginning at 7 p.m. and admission being $10 per person, with children three years old and under getting in free with a paid adult.

Thursday will be kids' day at the fair, with a number of fun activities for children, including a pie eating contest, sack races, money scramble and more. This will be at 1 p.m.

An open speed horse show will also take place on Thursday, at 6 p.m., in the horse arena, followed by the mud run and obstacle course for side by sides in the grandstands at 7 p.m. Admission for this event is $10, with children three and under getting in free with a paid adult.

Friday will have a rodeo kids' camp from 1-3 p.m. in the grandstands, which is free for children to attend. That night, at 7 p.m., the rodeo will make its return to the grandstand— put on by Western Ministries Rodeo — with admission being $10 per person, with children three years old and younger getting in for free.

The fair will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the youth livestock auction in the swine barn pavilion at noon. The grandstand event will be the bump and run derby race, beginning at 5 p.m., with admission being $12 per person, with children three years old and younger getting in for free.

Ginop said there have been a number of upgrades made to the fairgrounds this year and the fair board and volunteers are excited to show them off. There will continue to be more upgrades done over the next several years, to make the annual event bigger and better.

"And it looks like our sponsors are up this year and our vendors are up this year, so it looks like we're going to have a lot of nice displays on our midway," said Ginop. "A lot of us are looking forward to it."

Admission into the fair is $3 per person, and parking across the street from the fairgrounds is free.

More information about the fair can be found at cheboyganfair.com.

