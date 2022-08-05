Korean War veteran Bill Beethem chosen as August's Hometown Hero of the Month

CHEBOYGAN — United States Army veteran Bill Beethem was recently chosen by the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee to be honored with the August Hometown Hero of the Month award.

"He's an Army veteran who served from 1953 to 1955," said Pat Bolen, a member of the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee who nominated Beethem for the award. "He served in Korea during the Korean War."

Beethem grew up in the Cheboygan area before joining the Army and serving during the Korean War. When he returned home after his tour of duty, he started giving back to the community.

For many years, Beethem has been an active member of the American Legion Post 95 in Cheboygan, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3623 in Cheboygan. He has participated in many different events with these two veterans organizations, including parades, funeral details and holiday events such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies around the county.

"He has also served as a committee member for the Soldiers' Relief Fund and the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund for many years," said Bolen.

Beethem has also been active in the Cheboygan County Farm Bureau, which is a localized chapter of the American Farm Bureau Federation. This group advocates for and represents the American agriculture industry and is meant to protect farmers, their land and their families.

"He has held the position of president for the Cheboygan County Farm Bureau, and has been a great advocate for the importance of that organization," said Bolen. "He is also incredibly active in multiple other agencies, committees and other community veterans functions, which is why he deserves this recognition."

Since the Hometown Hero of the Month program was started last year, members of the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee have been collecting nomination forms from the community to honor local veterans.

The goal of the program is to recognize veterans who have not only served their country as a member of the United States military, but have also given back to the community in which they live and have a positive impact.

At the veterans subcommittee's meeting every month, they decide who will be recognized as Hometown Hero of the Month. All other nominating forms are kept for consideration in following months.

Members of the community can nominate a veteran to receive the award by filling out a form. These forms need to contain the veteran's name, their branch of service, what years they served in the military, and why the nominating person feels the veteran should be honored.

These forms can be picked up at the Cheboygan County Veterans Services office in room 122, on the lower level of the Cheboygan County Building. The form can also be found online.

Completed forms can be returned to the veterans office, or by mailing them to Hometown Heroes, Cheboygan County Veterans Service, 870 S. Main St., Room 122, Cheboygan, MI, 49721.

Those who are chosen for the award are then featured in the Cheboygan Daily Tribune, as well as on the county's veterans services website. More information on the Hometown Hero of the Month program can be found on the Cheboygan County Veterans Services website.

