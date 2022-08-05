What to do in Wichita this weekend: Bid farewell to summer at the zoo, Old Cowtown

Wichita families are running out of time for summer fun before school starts back up, and local venues are offering plenty of opportunities to have some fun before back-to-school arrives.

Here’s a look at some of the events going on in and around town this weekend — plus one next week:

Late night at Old Cowtown

6-10 p.m. Friday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.

Old Cowtown Museum’s monthly evening event First Fridays Under the Stars returns on Friday with an art exhibition by Wichita artists in the Visitor’s Center as well as ghost tours, a baseball game by Cowtown Vintage Baseball Club and much more. There will also be food for sale from The Bomb BBQ and adult beverages from Shaken or Stirred Bartending. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, and admission is $6. Cowtown members, active and retired military members, teachers and kids 4 and under get in free.

Bieber Bash

8 p.m. Friday, TempleLive, 332 E. First St.

Are you a “Belieber?” If so, you’ll want to be at Wichita’s TempleLive on Friday for its all-ages Bieber Bash, which will feature two hours of Justin Bieber hits played while fans sing and dance along. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and can be purchased at wichita.templelive.com .

Discount Day at the Zoo

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is inviting animal fans to end the summer at its Back to School Bash on Saturday, when they’ll get discounted admission of $3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members will get in free with membership cards and photo IDs. Tickets can be purchased at the zoo entrance or at scz.org .

River glow tour

7:30 p.m. Friday, Arkansas River

Wichita’s Park and Recreation department is putting on another moonlight kayak trip across the Arkansas River on Saturday for its Floatin’ on the River Glow Tour. Participants will depart from the boat ramps just south of the Wichita Boathouse and end up at the Keeper of the Plains. Desserts and snacks will be provided afterward. Check in is from 7:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $35, and floaters must be over 16. All participants must pre-register at http://wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Pages/RiverRecreation.aspx . The summer’s final glow tour will happen on Aug. 26.

Jason Boland returns

8 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Oklahoma country band Jason Boland & The Stragglers will perform at The Cotillion on Friday. The band, which frequently performs in Wichita, is best known for songs like “Somewhere Down in Texas,” “Pearl Snaps,” “Tulsa Time’‘ and more. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $20 at thecotillion.com .

Tennis doc

7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, Tallgrass Film Center, 120 E. First St.

Tallgrass Film Festival this weekend is offering a screening of William Klein’s documentary “The French,” which follows the 1981 French Open tennis tournament. The film’s camera crews were given behind-the -scenes access to the history-making tournament and its marquee players: Björn Borg, John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Yannick Noah, and Ivan Lendland. Screenings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Tallgrass Film Center in The Lux. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased ath tallgrassfilm.org

Filipino Barrio Fiesta

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sedgwick County Park Sunflower Building, 6501 W. 21st St. North

Saturday’s Barrio Fiesta is an event by the Filipino-American Association of Greater Wichita that will give Wichita an opportunity to learn about Filipino culture, traditions, food and people. The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sedgwick County Park, will include a food fair, a noon parade and a slate of presentations, dances and more starting at 1:30 p.m. The event is in the park’s Sunflower Building, and admission is free.

Farmers market at Bradley Fair

GreenAcres Market is hosting a farmers market on Tuesday at their Bradley Fair location. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. and will also feature back-to-school specials and a performance by Harrison Steele.