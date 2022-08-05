Convicted rapist Christopher Block back in custody for parole violation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $4.51. That's down 7 cents from a week ago, AAA said. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.06, down 15 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.19. The New York State average is $4.43, down 9 cents since last Monday, AAA said. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.22.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO