ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Convicted rapist Christopher Block back in custody for parole violation

By CNYCentral
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

33-year-old man shot in the leg

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg on Saturday at the corner of Fitch St. and Dudley St. in Syracuse. Police responded to a shooting with injuries call at Upstate hospital around 11:45 P.M. At least 19 casings were located on the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing;...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Skaneateles, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Skaneateles, NY
cnycentral.com

Second heat wave of the year was achieved in Syracuse Monday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Monday was another very hot day in Syracuse. The Syracuse airport officially hit 94 degrees for it's high temperature. This was the thirteenth 90 degree day or hotter of the year so far. The peak heat index for the airport was 99 degrees first hitting around...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole#Prison#Rapist#Drugs#Violent Crime
cnycentral.com

Syracuse water main break impacts service citywide

The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a break on a 24 inch water main at North Geddes Street and Erie Boulevard West, City Hall said Friday evening. The break is impacting water service citywide. Some residents are without water service and others may experience reduced pressure. Some...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Pump prices continue to drop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $4.51. That's down 7 cents from a week ago, AAA said. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.06, down 15 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.19. The New York State average is $4.43, down 9 cents since last Monday, AAA said. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.22.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Event planners take steps to cool down Family Fest in Oswego

It was another 90-degree day in Syracuse—the 12th of the year. As such, event planners in the area are taking steps to help cool neighbors down. Amy Murphy, one of the event organizers of Family Fest in Oswego, says they adjusted to keep festival goers cooler. “We really just...
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Former C-NS hoops star Luke Paragon commits to Brown

SYRACUSE — Luke Paragon's hard work has paid off. On Monday, the 2022 Cicero-North Syracuse graduate announced his commitment to play basketball at Division-I Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The 6' 4" shooting guard shined for the Northstars last winter averaging 19.8 ppg with a range of scoring...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

How local summer camps are keeping kids cool Monday

SKANEATELES, N.Y. — The heat and humidity is sticking around Monday following a hot weekend across Central New York. Lourde's Camp in Skaneateles says often times, adjustments need to be made when temperatures are as high as they will be today. Typically, campers participate in land and water activities....
SKANEATELES, NY
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Fried Razor Clams with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Fried Razor Clams!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy