Convicted rapist Christopher Block back in custody for parole violation

Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
Oswego County couple arrested after NYS Police find dogs injured by porcupine quills
PARISH, N.Y. — A couple from Oswego County is facing animal cruelty charges after New York State Police say they found several dogs with porcupine quills covering parts of their bodies, including two Yellow Labs that showed signs of emaciation. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christina LaValley and 42-year-old John Paul...
33-year-old man shot in the leg
A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg on Saturday at the corner of Fitch St. and Dudley St. in Syracuse. Police responded to a shooting with injuries call at Upstate hospital around 11:45 P.M. At least 19 casings were located on the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing;...
Replacement of bridge over I-90 in Onondaga County expected to be complete in summer 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of an $8.2 million bridge repair project over I-90 in Onondaga County on Monday. The interchange 35 bridge (Syracuse – East Syracuse – NY route 298) over I-90 at milepost 278.93 in Syracuse will be replaced with a new structure.
Onondaga County Executive hopeful about future of Salina sports complex
SALINA, N.Y. — In June, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he needed to get his aquarium proposal approved before focusing on the Salina sports complex proposal. Now, with the aquarium on its way, we’re seeing where the sports complex stands and if there will be any vote on the project soon.
Sidewalk reconstruction forces road closures on Teall Ave. in Syracuse starting Monday
SYRACUSE, NY — The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works says southbound lane closures on Teall Avenue from James Street to Robinson Street will begin Monday August 8. Crews will be conducting a sidewalk reconstruction project on the west side of Teall Avenue. Work is expected to take...
Second heat wave of the year was achieved in Syracuse Monday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Monday was another very hot day in Syracuse. The Syracuse airport officially hit 94 degrees for it's high temperature. This was the thirteenth 90 degree day or hotter of the year so far. The peak heat index for the airport was 99 degrees first hitting around...
Spotted Lanternfly found in CNY causing concern among Department of Agriculture officials
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A beautiful but devastating insect is now calling New York home and they have been spotted in Syracuse. Now, the race is on to keep the Spotted Lanternfly from spreading in the Central New York region. Other states have seen the damage the Spotted Lanternfly is...
Syracuse water main break impacts service citywide
The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a break on a 24 inch water main at North Geddes Street and Erie Boulevard West, City Hall said Friday evening. The break is impacting water service citywide. Some residents are without water service and others may experience reduced pressure. Some...
CNY community members hope adult events will be held at the new aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon proposed aquarium was passed by the county legislator on Friday leaving some in the community with mixed feelings on the new $85-million project some people are excited, but just hope that it will be for everyone regardless of age. Many adults...
AAA: Pump prices continue to drop
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $4.51. That's down 7 cents from a week ago, AAA said. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.06, down 15 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.19. The New York State average is $4.43, down 9 cents since last Monday, AAA said. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.22.
Event planners take steps to cool down Family Fest in Oswego
It was another 90-degree day in Syracuse—the 12th of the year. As such, event planners in the area are taking steps to help cool neighbors down. Amy Murphy, one of the event organizers of Family Fest in Oswego, says they adjusted to keep festival goers cooler. “We really just...
Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
Former C-NS hoops star Luke Paragon commits to Brown
SYRACUSE — Luke Paragon's hard work has paid off. On Monday, the 2022 Cicero-North Syracuse graduate announced his commitment to play basketball at Division-I Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The 6' 4" shooting guard shined for the Northstars last winter averaging 19.8 ppg with a range of scoring...
How local summer camps are keeping kids cool Monday
SKANEATELES, N.Y. — The heat and humidity is sticking around Monday following a hot weekend across Central New York. Lourde's Camp in Skaneateles says often times, adjustments need to be made when temperatures are as high as they will be today. Typically, campers participate in land and water activities....
What's on the menu?: Fried Razor Clams with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Fried Razor Clams!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
