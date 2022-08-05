Craft Beer Festival Returns to Heckscher State Park - Long Island Craft Classic, 8/13

Read on www.longisland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Iconic deli closing in New York state after 72 yearsKristen WaltersGreat Neck, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
longisland.com
Family-Owned Establishment Showcases Authentic Menu Selections and New Summer Season Happy Hour
This summer on the North Fork look no further than Demarchelier Bistro for the perfect escape. French-inspired tranquility and elegance can be found at the renowned Greenport restaurant. In the heart of the village, exquisite offerings of French cuisine are served up at the Family owned and operated establishment that...
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells
Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Melville
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced today its newest location in Melville, which will open for business on August 15. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant will be located at 881 Walt Whitman Road, bringing an unmatched dining...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Sharks spotted offshore of Rockaway Beach in Queens
Sharks were spotted off the shore of Rockaway Beach in Queens Monday morning.
News 12
Guide: Festivals happening across Long Island
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening on Long Island. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. ONGOING EVENTS. All Summer Long. Food Truck Fridays Levittown. Location: 3434...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
northforker.com
The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork
Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
PHOTOS: Goose stuck in AC unit of LI home for 2 days rescued
A goose was rescued after becoming stuck in an air conditioning well at a Long Island home over the weekend, Suffolk County officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
NBC New York
Goose Gets Stuck in Long Island AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat
It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it. One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say. The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out. It...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22
• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Five-foot alligator named Zachary surrendered on Long Island
A nine-year-old alligator measuring five-feet in length was surrendered on Long Island on Thursday. The reptile, named Zacahry, was surrendered to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to officials. An anonymous owner relinquished the animal, explaining...
It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?
It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
365traveler.com
GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY
Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
Comments / 0