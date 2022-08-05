Read on www.longisland.com
Wyandanch Resident Honored For Life of Community Service
Velina Ann Marshall was born in Panama and moved to the United States in the 1960’s. Not long after coming to America, she and her family settled in Wyandanch, where she eventually spent 20 years working for Estee Lauder. During her time in the community, Marshall was heavily involved...
Huntington Harbormaster Defends Harbor Against Contaminants from Auto Shop Firefight
Supervisor Ed Smyth issued a statement regarding preventative measures taken by the Town of Huntington Harbormaster’s office to protect Huntington Harbor during Friday’s firefight at an auto body and auto repair shop in Halesite on Saturday, August 6. "Huntington Maritime Department, led by Senior Harbormaster Fred Uvena, coordinated...
Freeport Man Arrested for Breeding and Selling Pit Bulls for Dog Fighting
A 2020 investigation into videos, photos and dog pedigree information posted online by Lonnie Poindexter led to the 54-year-old arrest this month. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, Poindexter of Freeport was arraigned on August 4th on one felony count and two misedemeanor counts of prohibition of animal fighting.
Wanted for Identity Theft
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
Man Found Dead Floating in Sag Harbor Cove
According to Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph, a caller reported a man floating on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove. Police responded to the area Monday morning and found a man floating on the coastline between the ages of 40 to 50. The man, with a long beard, was wearing...
Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells
Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun
The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
Legislator Drucker, Community Partners Celebrate National Night Out at Hicksville’s Broadway Commons
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out, an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of communities each year on the...
Man Sprayed in Face and Car Stolen at Smith Haven Mall
Suffolk County Police today arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
Man Crashes Motorcycle in Cold Spring Harbor and is Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Cold Spring Harbor this morning. Jeramy Reiderer was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108 at 3:25 a.m.
Man Arrested for Pointing Laser Pointer at Nassau Police Helicopter
The Second Squad reports the arrest of a Bayville man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:09 pm in Jericho. According to Detectives, a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when the subject pointed a green laser pointer at the helicopter interfering with the pilot’s ability to operate the aircraft. The pilot was able to determine that the subject’s location was at 38 Jericho Turnpike, The Edgewood Motel.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Melville
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced today its newest location in Melville, which will open for business on August 15. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant will be located at 881 Walt Whitman Road, bringing an unmatched dining...
Car Show to Benefit Families Affected by Pediatric Cancer
Rev your engines and head to the Michael Magro Foundation Car Show coming to Broadway Commons (also known as the Broadway Mall) in Hicksville on Monday, August 15. The show is open to all cars, including exotics, classics, muscle cars, and motorcycles. Whether you bring your vehicle or attend as a spectator, you’ll be supporting the non-profit Michael Magro Foundation which helps families affected by pediatric cancer and other chronic illnesses.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Opens New NICU Room at Stony Brook Hospital
Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) NY Metro officially opened its newest Family Room at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Stony Brook Hospital. The space will serve as a respite area for parents and families caring for a newborn in the NICU receiving life-saving treatment. The new family room...
JK Equities Closes on $35.8 Construction Loan and Breaks Ground at its Mixed-Use Development in Roslyn
JK Equities (JKE), an established private real estate company focusing on acquiring, developing and operating real estate throughout the United States, today announced that they recently closed on a $35.8 million construction loan provided by Provident Bank and was able to break ground at its 105,000-square-foot, mixed-used and transit oriented development located at 281-301 Warner Avenue in the Historic Village of Roslyn on the North Shore of Long Island, NY.
Family-Owned Establishment Showcases Authentic Menu Selections and New Summer Season Happy Hour
This summer on the North Fork look no further than Demarchelier Bistro for the perfect escape. French-inspired tranquility and elegance can be found at the renowned Greenport restaurant. In the heart of the village, exquisite offerings of French cuisine are served up at the Family owned and operated establishment that...
