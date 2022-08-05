ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Wyandanch Resident Honored For Life of Community Service

Velina Ann Marshall was born in Panama and moved to the United States in the 1960’s. Not long after coming to America, she and her family settled in Wyandanch, where she eventually spent 20 years working for Estee Lauder. During her time in the community, Marshall was heavily involved...
WYANDANCH, NY
longisland.com

Freeport Man Arrested for Breeding and Selling Pit Bulls for Dog Fighting

A 2020 investigation into videos, photos and dog pedigree information posted online by Lonnie Poindexter led to the 54-year-old arrest this month. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, Poindexter of Freeport was arraigned on August 4th on one felony count and two misedemeanor counts of prohibition of animal fighting.
FREEPORT, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Identity Theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
longisland.com

Man Found Dead Floating in Sag Harbor Cove

According to Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph, a caller reported a man floating on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove. Police responded to the area Monday morning and found a man floating on the coastline between the ages of 40 to 50. The man, with a long beard, was wearing...
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells

Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
UNIONDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Sanctuaries#Reptiles#American Alligator Turned#Nysdec Police
longisland.com

Man Sprayed in Face and Car Stolen at Smith Haven Mall

Suffolk County Police today arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Pointing Laser Pointer at Nassau Police Helicopter

The Second Squad reports the arrest of a Bayville man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:09 pm in Jericho. According to Detectives, a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when the subject pointed a green laser pointer at the helicopter interfering with the pilot’s ability to operate the aircraft. The pilot was able to determine that the subject’s location was at 38 Jericho Turnpike, The Edgewood Motel.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Melville

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced today its newest location in Melville, which will open for business on August 15. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant will be located at 881 Walt Whitman Road, bringing an unmatched dining...
MELVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Car Show to Benefit Families Affected by Pediatric Cancer

Rev your engines and head to the Michael Magro Foundation Car Show coming to Broadway Commons (also known as the Broadway Mall) in Hicksville on Monday, August 15. The show is open to all cars, including exotics, classics, muscle cars, and motorcycles. Whether you bring your vehicle or attend as a spectator, you’ll be supporting the non-profit Michael Magro Foundation which helps families affected by pediatric cancer and other chronic illnesses.
HICKSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

JK Equities Closes on $35.8 Construction Loan and Breaks Ground at its Mixed-Use Development in Roslyn

JK Equities (JKE), an established private real estate company focusing on acquiring, developing and operating real estate throughout the United States, today announced that they recently closed on a $35.8 million construction loan provided by Provident Bank and was able to break ground at its 105,000-square-foot, mixed-used and transit oriented development located at 281-301 Warner Avenue in the Historic Village of Roslyn on the North Shore of Long Island, NY.
ROSLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy