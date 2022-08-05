ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Following Attack by Troubled Veteran, Rep. Zeldin Continues Push to Expand Dwyer Program Nationally

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.longisland.com

Comments / 9

Related
CBS New York

New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky steps down

NEW YORK -- Long Island Democrat Todd Kaminsky announced Friday he is stepping down from the New York State Senate. Kaminsky has represented Nassau County's south shore since 2016 and previously represented the area in the State Assembly. In his letter of resignation, Kaminsky said he will "start a new chapter" in the private sector.In February, Kaminsky announced he would not seek another term. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
CBS Miami

Trump: "Mar-a-Lago home under siege, raided by FBI"

MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach was being raided by the FBI.Two sources confirmed to CBS News that the "raid" was connected to White House records. In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records. The National Archives said in February that some of the documents Trump turned over to them had been ripped up and taped back together, and that classified materials were found amid 15 boxes of records it retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January.On Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos from her upcoming book...
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy