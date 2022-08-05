ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malverne, NY

LI Contractors’ Association, Assemblyman Solages Release Study on Safety Improvements on Southern State Parkway

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.longisland.com

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Wyandanch Resident Honored For Life of Community Service

Velina Ann Marshall was born in Panama and moved to the United States in the 1960’s. Not long after coming to America, she and her family settled in Wyandanch, where she eventually spent 20 years working for Estee Lauder. During her time in the community, Marshall was heavily involved...
WYANDANCH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmingdale, NY
Traffic
City
Valley Stream, NY
City
Malverne, NY
Farmingdale, NY
Government
State
Washington State
City
Farmingdale, NY
roi-nj.com

Port Authority names two firms to lead architectural design for multi-billion dollar replacement for NYC bus terminal

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced it selected an architectural joint-venture to assist in developing the agency’s vision for a reimagined, state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal. International firm Foster + Partners and the U.S.-based multi-disciplinary design firm A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. will provide architectural...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New York State Insurance Fund Has Returned Over $550 Million to New York Businesses

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs. NYSIF offers discounts to companies that it insures directly and that exhibit robust worker safety protocols. It provides dividends for companies that belong to a NYSIF safety group, where employers in similar industries pool together to reduce workers' compensation costs. The program is a part of Governor Hochul's mission to provide relief and cost savings to New York businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Southern State Parkway#Parkways#Infrastructure#Long Island#Urban Construction#New York State Assembly#P3
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Online Process for New Yorkers to Choose an "X" Gender Marker on Driver License or ID

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on August 4th that individuals who have a New York State driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can use a new online process to choose "X" as a gender marker without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. New Yorkers can go to the DMV website to change their gender marker to "X", making it faster and easier to get an identity document that accurately represents who they are.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?

Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online

If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy