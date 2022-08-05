Read on kingjamesgospel.com
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. I believe that the Lakers would be the perfect place for Reddish.
Yardbarker
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
Yardbarker
There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently
Charania: "Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." DeRozan is coming off a stellar season in his first year in Chicago.
NBA Writer Believes Suns Should Sign LaMarcus Aldridge
The seven-time All-Star could be a good fit for the Suns, according to Fan Nation's Ben Stinar.
Report: Celtics, Raptors, Heat Seen as Frontrunners for KD Trade
The trio of Eastern Conference teams has yet to entice Brooklyn with an acceptable offer.
Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.
Yardbarker
Cavs Expected To Tip Off Training Camp Sept. 27
The preseason generally begins a week after camp, meaning the Cavs’ first exhibition game should fall in the Oct. 2-3 range. While the NBA is still a few weeks away from releasing its schedule, the Cavs are likely to open in the Oct. 19-21 range, a person involved in the league’s schedule-making process told Hoops Wire.
NBA・
Mavs Star Luka Doncic Motivated by Critics
Luka Doncic continues to shut out critics and use criticism as motivation.
Nets Owner Responds to Kevin Durant Trade Ultimatum
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
