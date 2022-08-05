Read on www.bbc.co.uk
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
MOTD Analysis: How Aleksandar Mitrovic caused problems for Liverpool
Match of the Day's Ian Wright and Alan Shearer discuss how Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic caused "so many problems" for Liverpool during their 2-2 draw on the opening day of the season. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer now.
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
‘Cricket is everything’: Adnan Miakhel’s England dreams alive as asylum granted
On the dusty backstreets of Afghanistan, Adnan Miakhel played cricket with whatever he could find. He bowled for hours with a tennis ball and fashioned a bat out of a tree branch. His obsession with the sport grew and grew. “Cricket to me is everything,” he said later. “Somebody said...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Ashley Cain begins five marathon challenge in daughter Azaylia's memory
Former Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathons in memory of his baby daughter. Azaylia died from a rare form of leukaemia when she was just eight months old in April 2021. He completed the first marathon in Dublin earlier in aid of...
Emil Ruusuvuori downs Stan Wawrinka in Montreal opener
Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori was 3 years old when Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka turned pro. Now Ruusuvuori owns a head-to-head victory over
South Asian Cricket Academy wastes little time showing why it was needed | Emma John
Programme aimed at helping British Asians progress in the county game bears early fruit with batsman Kashif Ali
Yorkshire’s first breeding ospreys for centuries ‘nothing short of a miracle’
The establishment of the first breeding pair of ospreys in Yorkshire for hundreds of years “is nothing short of a miracle”, according to a conservationist.The young adult pair, who have made their home on the Bolton Castle estate in Wensleydale, have produced two chicks – a male and a female.Sacha Dench, known as “the human swan” for her journey following Bewick’s swans from Arctic Russia to the UK by paramotor, was visiting the nesting site in the Yorkshire Dales as part of her Flight Of The Osprey expedition, which is tracking the birds’ migration route from Scotland to Africa.She met...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears
A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Refugee granted asylum in UK
An Afghan refugee who showed a natural talent for cricket on Andrew Flintoff's recent documentary has been granted asylum in the UK. Adnan had faced an anxious wait to find out his fate after arriving in Preston, Lancashire, from Afghanistan in 2021. He was one of several boys taken under...
U.K.・
Ryan Giggs’ private life ‘involved a litany of abuse’, court told
Football hero Ryan Giggs was an idol on the pitch but an abusive “gaslighter” of his ex-girlfriend in his private life, a court heard.Behind his public persona the former Manchester United and Wales international footballer, accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend, had a “much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester heard.Jurors were told the 48-year-old’s private life involved a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love”.Giggs denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend, PR executive, Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He has also...
