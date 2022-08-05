ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
BBC

Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC

Ashley Cain begins five marathon challenge in daughter Azaylia's memory

Former Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathons in memory of his baby daughter. Azaylia died from a rare form of leukaemia when she was just eight months old in April 2021. He completed the first marathon in Dublin earlier in aid of...
The Independent

Football idol Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard.Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life involved a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love”.Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister,...
The Independent

Yorkshire’s first breeding ospreys for centuries ‘nothing short of a miracle’

The establishment of the first breeding pair of ospreys in Yorkshire for hundreds of years “is nothing short of a miracle”, according to a conservationist.The young adult pair, who have made their home on the Bolton Castle estate in Wensleydale, have produced two chicks – a male and a female.Sacha Dench, known as “the human swan” for her journey following Bewick’s swans from Arctic Russia to the UK by paramotor, was visiting the nesting site in the Yorkshire Dales as part of her Flight Of The Osprey expedition, which is tracking the birds’ migration route from Scotland to Africa.She met...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears

A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
BBC

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Refugee granted asylum in UK

An Afghan refugee who showed a natural talent for cricket on Andrew Flintoff's recent documentary has been granted asylum in the UK. Adnan had faced an anxious wait to find out his fate after arriving in Preston, Lancashire, from Afghanistan in 2021. He was one of several boys taken under...
The Independent

