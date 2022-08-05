ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

4 major observations from Kirk Cousins in Vikings training camp so far

By Dean Jones
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thevikingage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Quarterbacks

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders QB Carson Wentz has apparently had issues with accuracy so far during camp, spraying the ball high or wide of intended targets. He’s adjusting to a new team, new system, and new receivers, which HC Ron Rivera was quick to point out, but accuracy has been a struggle for Wentz throughout his career. Rivera maintains they’re not worried yet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy