ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars OLB Travor Walker’s impact vs. Raiders, other observations

By Carlos Sanchez
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on blackandteal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Trevon Diggs is already giving Cowboys feelings of dread

Early on in Dallas Cowboys training camp cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a few moments that have the team worried about his 2022 season. Trevon Diggs’s second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 was more than promising after he was named an All-Pro player. Diggs finished with 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys’ defense. But it wasn’t as impressive to some that questioned if Diggs was an all-or-nothing player.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Top 5 bust candidates for fantasy football 2022

As fantasy football drafts approach, there are always players who perform well below their draft position. Avoid reaching for these five guys in drafts. For many, fantasy football is just as exciting as the real life sport being played. It’s a weekly grind that takes a combination of skill and luck. You can set yourself up for as much success as you can, but it takes a lot of luck to take you over the top.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy