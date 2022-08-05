Jaguars OLB Travor Walker’s impact vs. Raiders, other observations

Read on blackandteal.com
Trevon Diggs is already giving Cowboys feelings of dread
Early on in Dallas Cowboys training camp cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a few moments that have the team worried about his 2022 season. Trevon Diggs’s second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 was more than promising after he was named an All-Pro player. Diggs finished with 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys’ defense. But it wasn’t as impressive to some that questioned if Diggs was an all-or-nothing player.
Browns: Deshaun Watson contract has upset the rest of the NFL
The contract the Browns gave Deshaun Watson, which seemed rigged to minimize his punishment, didn’t go over well with the rest of the NFL. There are a few things about the contract between Deshaun Watson and the Browns that didn’t sit right with people. He was given the...
3 takeaways from Packers’ first unofficial depth chart in 2022
The Green Bay Packers‘ first depth chart of the year is here. It’s important to note that this depth chart is unofficial. It’s a projection based on how practices have gone, and nothing more than that. In the bigger picture, this means very little. However, it’s still...
Top 5 bust candidates for fantasy football 2022
As fantasy football drafts approach, there are always players who perform well below their draft position. Avoid reaching for these five guys in drafts. For many, fantasy football is just as exciting as the real life sport being played. It’s a weekly grind that takes a combination of skill and luck. You can set yourself up for as much success as you can, but it takes a lot of luck to take you over the top.
