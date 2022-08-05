ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Terence Crawford doesn’t sound confident Errol Spence fight will get made

By Contact Us
BoxingNews24.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.boxingnews24.com

Comments / 2

Related
PWMania

Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Jermell Charlo
SPORTbible

Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session

Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbo#Pbc#Ppv
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin predicts Bhop

By Sam Volz: Bernard Hopkins is predicting a total annihilation for Canelo Alvarez over Gennadiy Golovkin next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. Hopkins isn’t mentioning the 40-year-old Golovkin’s age as being his rationale for picking Canelo, but that would certainly make sense. Golovkin has looked slow...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns

Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Star Injured At AEW Battle Of The Belts III

An injury happened during tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III event. The event aired tonight on TNT, but was taped before Friday’s “Rampage.”. As first reported by Fightful Select, during the AEW Women’s Title match, Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose. The match ended with Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Title.
WWE
defpen

Bob Arum In Early Discussions For Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight

For months, Tyson Fury has hinted that he may be looking to retire from the sport of boxing. However, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum may have expressed the opposite while speaking to reporters recently. According to Arum, Top Rank has been in contact with representatives for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk regarding a potential showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'For me, he's ticking all the boxes': Frazer Clarke backs Anthony Joshua ahead of his clash with Oleksandr Usyk, as the Team GB boxing captain insists Joshua is 'running hard to get fitter'

Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke has insisted Anthony Joshua has given himself 'every chance' of beating Oleksandr Usyk when the pair fight in a rematch later this month. Joshua lost the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world championship belts to Usyk last year, as the Ukrainian won by unanimous decision.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up

By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler

By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy