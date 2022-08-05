Terence Crawford doesn’t sound confident Errol Spence fight will get made

Read on www.boxingnews24.com
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz Jr beats Michael McKinson, not ready for Boots Ennis
By Brian Webber: Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) earned himself a title shot with his ninth round stoppage win over Michael McKinson (22-1, 2 KOs) in a WBA 147-lb title eliminator on Saturday night, but he doesn’t look ready for the likes of Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
MMA Fighting
‘Obviously she tapped’: Fighters react to confusion over Mayra Bueno Silva’s win at UFC Vegas 59
UFC Vegas 59 certainly got off to a … confusing start. Kicking off the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX, bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger both looked to keep their names etched into the win column. Right out of the gate, both women found themselves...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin predicts Bhop
By Sam Volz: Bernard Hopkins is predicting a total annihilation for Canelo Alvarez over Gennadiy Golovkin next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. Hopkins isn’t mentioning the 40-year-old Golovkin’s age as being his rationale for picking Canelo, but that would certainly make sense. Golovkin has looked slow...
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
wrestlinginc.com
Star Injured At AEW Battle Of The Belts III
An injury happened during tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III event. The event aired tonight on TNT, but was taped before Friday’s “Rampage.”. As first reported by Fightful Select, during the AEW Women’s Title match, Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose. The match ended with Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Title.
Bob Arum In Early Discussions For Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight
For months, Tyson Fury has hinted that he may be looking to retire from the sport of boxing. However, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum may have expressed the opposite while speaking to reporters recently. According to Arum, Top Rank has been in contact with representatives for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk regarding a potential showdown.
'For me, he's ticking all the boxes': Frazer Clarke backs Anthony Joshua ahead of his clash with Oleksandr Usyk, as the Team GB boxing captain insists Joshua is 'running hard to get fitter'
Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke has insisted Anthony Joshua has given himself 'every chance' of beating Oleksandr Usyk when the pair fight in a rematch later this month. Joshua lost the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world championship belts to Usyk last year, as the Ukrainian won by unanimous decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney to fight Lomachenko if he’s victorious against Kambosos on Oct.15th
By Dan Ambrose: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will battle Vasyl Lomachenko in early next year if he successfully defeats former champion George Kambosos Jr in their rematch on October 15th in Melbourne, Australia. Promoter Bob Arum says that he intends on making the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight as long...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler
By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
