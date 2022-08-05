Read on arrowheadaddict.com
Related
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Practice Field Goal Video
The Kansas City Chiefs just found their backup kicker in case Harrison Butker gets hurt. Safety Justin Reid lined up from the Chiefs' own 45-yard line to attempt a 65-yard field goal and he made it with ease. The kick drew a lot of cheers from the crowd as some...
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Pursue CB Deandre Baker Following Cut By Chiefs?
The Las Vegas Raiders still have the financial flexibility to go after a free agent or two. The popular consensus is a right tackle, but what about cornerback Deandre Baker following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs?. Several cornerbacks for the Raiders had solid outings during last week’s Hall...
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
Top 5 bust candidates for fantasy football 2022
As fantasy football drafts approach, there are always players who perform well below their draft position. Avoid reaching for these five guys in drafts. For many, fantasy football is just as exciting as the real life sport being played. It’s a weekly grind that takes a combination of skill and luck. You can set yourself up for as much success as you can, but it takes a lot of luck to take you over the top.
The Dallas Cowboys concerns with Terence Steele
La’el Collins wasn’t the answer. That much the Dallas Cowboys were sure of when they cut bait with their long-time right tackle in the offseason. Collins’ health status, off-field issues, and commitment to the game all contributed to his release. The possibility that Collins’ replacement was already...
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Quarterbacks
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How many AFC Championships will Patrick Mahomes see?
Remember the 50-year Super Bowl drought? Yeah, me neither. (Okay, a little bit.) How about the 20+ year AFC championship drought? Oh, you don’t remember how before Patrick Mahomes came along, the last Lamar Hunt Trophy the Kansas City Chiefs had even sniffed was with Joe Montana in the 90s?
Tua Tagovailoa: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
In the past two years, Tua Tagovailoa has been quite disappointing. The fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has not proven to be the Miami Dolphins’ franchise guy and his fantasy football stock is much worse. He is in for a massive year three, but whether that is good or bad is up to him.
Behind Cowboys Enemy Lines: Replacing Randy Gregory & 3 Broncos To Watch
The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Denver Broncos in their 2022 preseason opener on Aug. 13 at Empower Field at Mile High.
'Left-Side, Right-Side': Cowboys Dan Quinn on Micah Parsons 'Move'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has long been praised for his one-of-a-kind versatility, which defensive coordinator Dan Quinn continues to emphasize.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs deactivated his Twitter account after him getting torched at training camp went viral
People were crushing Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs for this one-on-one with CeeDee Lamb. It was a great play by CeeDee Lamb, but people were really picking on the former Alabama corner and it got under his skin. Well, the reason he began getting smoked is because WR number 6...
Frances Tiafoe serves it to HBCU athletes at Citi
U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe speaks about supporting HBCU athletics, being friends with the Williams sisters, and being back in D.C. for the Citi Open. When Frances Tiafoe was eleven years old, he cried as he watched Juan Martín del Potro win the US Open. del Potro was Tiafoe’s...
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0