Philadelphia 76ers: De’Anthony Melton is a multiplying force for good

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Sixers star Tobias Harris’ hilarious Boban Marjanovic confession during his wedding day
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Harris claimed that he was...
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Tobias Harris has great Boban Marjanovic joke on wedding day
Tobias Harris is getting married on Saturday, as he eagerly announced on Twitter. That announcement, however, had to come with a slight clarification. On Saturday, Harris tweeted his excitement at getting to “marry my best friend.” To many, the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s best friend is Boban Marjanovic, as the two have a famous bromance dating back over half a decade. Part of that is due to how frequently the two were traded together, as they were both included in deals taking them to Detroit to the Los Angeles Clippers, then from there to Philadelphia. The two even starred in a commercial for Goldfish together.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Iman Shumpert, Knicks Ex, Arrested at Airport
TMZ says the charge is classified as a "State Jail Felony,'' which means Shumpert could face up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted.
NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."
The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook posted to his Instagram story on Monday.
On This Day In NBA History: August 6 - The "Phildelphia 76ers" Are Born
On this day in 1962, the Syracuse Nationals were rebranded to the Philadelphia 76ers after relocating to Philadelphia and being acquired by new ownership.
Report: Knicks making 2 interesting players unavailable for trade
The New York Knicks would do anything for a ring … but they won’t do that. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Knicks want to hang onto both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes in trade talks. Jones further describes those two players as “priorities” for the Knicks.
