Philadelphia 76ers: De’Anthony Melton is a multiplying force for good

Tobias Harris is getting married on Saturday, as he eagerly announced on Twitter. That announcement, however, had to come with a slight clarification. On Saturday, Harris tweeted his excitement at getting to “marry my best friend.” To many, the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s best friend is Boban Marjanovic, as the two have a famous bromance dating back over half a decade. Part of that is due to how frequently the two were traded together, as they were both included in deals taking them to Detroit to the Los Angeles Clippers, then from there to Philadelphia. The two even starred in a commercial for Goldfish together.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO