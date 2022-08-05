House of the Week: Spacious Brewerton ranch has become its owners’ ‘own little paradise’

Read on www.syracuse.com
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Spotted Lanternflies are all over NYC. Are Upstate New York’s vineyards next on the menu?
The Spotted Lanternfly has been creeping northward in New York for a few years now, and the state is asking for help tracking the hungry bugs, especially near vulnerable vineyards. Established populations of the flashy invasive have not been found in Syracuse, but “any grape production should be aware of...
Company news: Bowers & Company CPAs announces several recent promotions
Bowers & Company CPAs PLLC announce the following 8 employees have been promoted internally:. Julie Baker was promoted to staff accountant. She joined the firm in January 2017 as a client accounting services specialist and received a previous promotion to senior client accounting services specialist. A resident of Fulton, she works in the Syracuse office.
localsyr.com
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
Syracuse’s parking meters aren’t working right. City wants you to use your smart phone
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Megan Therrien arrived at a downtown bakery for her first day of work, she tried to pay for parking at a meter just outside the Sweet Praxis bakery. She tried a credit card. Then a dollar bill. Then coins. None of it worked. She said she...
oswegospeedway.com
Zacharias Goes Back to Back in New York Super Stock Competition at Oswego
JP Jewelers and Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers ‘Retro Night’. Feature (35-laps): 1. 71 GARRETT ZACHARIAS, 2. 09 Josh Hunter, 3. 48X Jacob Christman, 4. 20 Ryan DeMark, 5. 36 Brian Hallett, 6. 5 Jacob Gustafson, 7. 17Z Seth Zacharias, 8. 90 Nate Peckham, 9. 51 Barret Schenk, 10. 13 Jason Duke Sr, 11. 33 Dave Newman, 12. 37 Jason Dinzler, 13. 99 Tim Faro, 14. 18 Jason Duke Jr, 15. 93 Andy Cocilova, 16. 11 Terry Cheetham, 17. 46 Cole Hicks, 18. 74 Paul Godby, 19. 75 Mike Hyman, 20. 94 Billy Coyle, 21. 77 Bobby Newman.
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
CNY Inspirations: Finding home
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Deep in a pine-scented Maine woods is an Episcopal retreat camp, a place to focus, reflect and examine. “Draw your dream,” the workshop instructor encourages, one long ago...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
Company news: Joshua Posnick hired by Fust Charles Chambers
Fust Charles Chambers LLP certified public accounting firm in Syracuse has hired the following individual to help service the firm’s manufacturing, healthcare, nonprofit and other professional service and family owned businesses.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched”
A ceremonial ground-breaking event was held on Friday, August 5, to bring media and public attention to what is reported to be a $75 million multi-agency package of public housing projects in Ithaca. The three separate projects are together planned to upgrade and preserve two outdated Ithaca Housing Authority properties—Overlook...
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from its previous space at 6700 Kirkville Road.
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
