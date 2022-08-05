ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage

It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peter Luger
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Blake Martinez
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Brandon Jacobs
ClutchPoints

Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices

The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
NFL
ESPN

Tyquan Thornton shows signs he could end Patriots' early-round WR woes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Thornton's fit: Given the most recent chapter of the Patriots' shaky history selecting receivers early in the draft -- when they whiffed on N'Keal Harry at the end of the 2019 first round -- the status of 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has been a notable storyline through nine training camp practices.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Patriots wide receiver gets candid about team’s new offense

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi about learning the team’s new offense and the growing pains that come with it. A new NFL season is upon us, yet the same conversation and concerns from years past are continuing once again. Through just two weeks...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Monday Night Football#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Legacy Games#Quest
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9

After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday. Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy