Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
7 New York Giants Players on the Rise After Two Weeks of Training Camp
Let's look at some of the younger Giants starting to separate themselves after two weeks of training camp.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices
The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
Daboll Says Jones, Barkley Will Play in Giants’ Preseason Opener
A pair of key pieces in New York are entering contract years with a new coach in 2022.
ESPN
Tyquan Thornton shows signs he could end Patriots' early-round WR woes
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Thornton's fit: Given the most recent chapter of the Patriots' shaky history selecting receivers early in the draft -- when they whiffed on N'Keal Harry at the end of the 2019 first round -- the status of 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has been a notable storyline through nine training camp practices.
Patriots wide receiver gets candid about team’s new offense
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi about learning the team’s new offense and the growing pains that come with it. A new NFL season is upon us, yet the same conversation and concerns from years past are continuing once again. Through just two weeks...
Following Brett Baty’s promotion, New York Mets’ top 2 prospects nearing MLB call-ups
The New York Mets’ top two prospects in their entire minor league system are now playing for the team’s Triple-A
Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9
After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday. Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.
ESPN
'Absolutely grinding': New York Jets big man Mekhi Becton delivers early statement in camp
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1a. No days off: The team's mantra, courtesy of coach Robert Saleh, is "all gas, no brake." For Mekhi Becton, it's "all gas, no break." The 6-foot-7 right tackle, whose fluctuating weight was the storyline of...
